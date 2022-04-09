Mother offers to ?donate? the daughters after children paint the whole new house

A mother joked and offered to donate her daughters after they painted their newly decorated house with black paint. Several furniture, such as sofas, coffee table and rug, were covered with the paint. During the cleaning, the children’s father even said that the girls were ‘grounded forever’.

After moving in October to Clayton, a Manchester neighborhood, and spending £4,000 on renovations, about R$24,500 in free conversion, Kerry Jones, 22, and partner Callum Sheriff Johnson, 23, were surprised by the art of the daughters Lacie-Rae, 4, and Eliza-Skye, 2, who decided to paint the whole house black.

On the morning of the incident, Kerry was awakened by callum with a resounding “get up”, before quickly realizing that the daughters have ruined the entire house, according to the British tabloid Daily Star. In a video posted on social media, the mother shows black footprints from the hallway to the living room and the walls covered with small handprints.

You can also see them covered in black paint while Callum wondered what to do with all the mess.

Jones believes the girls managed to open a jar of black paint, which was kept in the guest room, while she and Johnson were still asleep.

The mother said she was unresponsive. “I didn’t even say anything. My mouth was open with tears streaming down my face. I was so shocked,” she said. “I thought ‘I have to record this before I lose my mind’. Callum was going crazy. He was just saying ‘look at the house’ but the girls were looking at us to tell us they didn’t do anything wrong.” completed.

Kerry said she understands the mess because they are kids. “I was furious, but they’re kids and they don’t understand, so you can’t be mad at them. My daughters are my life, so I wouldn’t yell and be mad at them. I held back.”

She even watched the videos with the kids and the mood improved between them all. “Once we cleaned up the girls, we watched the videos back and cried with laughter and the girls’ faces in it. Lacie-Rae seemed to be saying ‘this is just our art, mom,'” she said.

An hour after being sent to their rooms, Lacie-Rae hugged her mother and apologized, while Eliza-Skye still doesn’t understand where she went wrong.

A spokeswoman for the ink company, called B&Q, offered a gift card to help the family. “Oh dear—it definitely looks like Ms. Jones might need some help reversing her surprise makeover. We’d like to offer her a gift card to help her living room back to its former glory.”