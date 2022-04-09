Multiversus has new gameplay released on the internet

A short five minute video showing the gameplay of Multiversus, the Super Smash Bros. free of charge from Warner Bros., appeared on the internet. With the right to a lot of beating between characters like Jake (Adventure Time), Garnet (Steven Universe) and even Batman, the content gives a preview of what’s to come.

According to the VGC portal, a testing period took place between February 25th and March 7th. It is believed that the author of the post on the VK Video platform was part of the selected ones and ended up making the combat excerpts available online. Check the current status of the game below:

Multiversus was announced in November 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC. With the right to crossplay, the game will have 1v1, 2v2 modes and a free mode with four fighters battling for victory. The confirmed characters are as follows:

  • Batman;
  • Super man;
  • Wonder Woman;
  • Harley Quinn;
  • Sausage;
  • Long leg;
  • Arya Stark;
  • Tom and Jerry;
  • Jake the Dog;
  • Finn the Human;
  • Steven Universe;
  • garnet;
  • Reindog (an original fighter, who appears in the video above)
Cover image of the character Reindog in MultiVersus
Reindog from Multiversus. (Source: Warner)

LeBron James and Taz Might Appear in Multiversus

Multiversus will receive more fighters to enrich the roster through future updates, and the community is already suspicious of big names like LeBron James, Taz-Mania, Ravena (Teen Titans) and others. Check out the others by clicking here!

