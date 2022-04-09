NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (02/04 to 08/04/2022)

Another Saturday, another compilation of images selected by NASA on the website Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD). This time, the main highlight is the aurora, which appears in two incredible photos captured in different countries — in one of them, you can see an aurora with a very different shape from the “bright curtains”, more common to be observed.

The other images include star clusters, nebulae and even a schematic showing the position of Earendel, the most distant star ever discovered, amid the distortion of the fabric of space-time caused by a massive cluster of galaxies.

Check out:

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Saturday (2) — Colors of the Northern Lights

Northern Lights in Canada; the photo also shows the constellation Cassiopeia (Image: Reproduction/Jason Dain)

The month of March came to an end with this light show in the sky over the beach of Martinique, Canada. This colorful aurora occurred after a coronal mass ejection, formed by large amounts of plasma expelled by the Sun at speeds that can reach 3,000 km/s. When released towards Earth, the fastest ejections can reach us in less than 18 hours.

As some forecasts had already warned about the activity of the Sun, auroras were expected to appear in the sky. They come from interactions between electrically charged particles released by the Sun and the Earth’s magnetic field; upon finding it, some of them collide with gas molecules in our atmosphere, glowing in colors that vary with altitude and the gas in question.

In addition to the colors of the aurora, the photo also captured the stars of the constellation Cassiopeia, positioned above the horizon — to find it, look for the stars arranged in a shape reminiscent of the letter W. This constellation is part of the northern hemisphere sky, and the star Alpha Cassiopeiae stands out in it for its brightness. Even so, it can occasionally be overshadowed by the star Gamma Cassiopeiae.

Sunday (3) — Speeds in the Universe

Map of the direction of movement of light in microwaves (Image: Reproduction/DMR, COBE, NASA, Four-Year Sky Map)

The colors in the image above are part of a complete map of the sky produced by the COBE satellite (acronym for “Cosmic Background Explorer”) in 1993, which shows the direction of motion of microwave radiation. To understand, keep in mind that as the Earth travels around the Sun, our star orbits the center of the Milky Way — and our galaxy, in turn, follows the orbit of the Local Group of Galaxies.

Even together, the speeds of these motions are still quite low relative to the cosmic microwave background (or “CMBR”) composed of radiation between the infrared and radio portions of the electromagnetic spectrum. The CMBR takes its name because it’s present everywhere, no matter where you look, and it clearly doesn’t come from neighboring stars or galaxies.

In the image, microwave light in the direction of Earth’s motion appears blue-shifted, indicating higher temperature. Microwave light on the opposite side of the sky is redshifted and therefore cooler. In addition to temperatures, the map also indicates that the Local Group moves at a speed of approximately 600 km/s relative to primordial radiation. This high speed was initially met with surprise by astronomers, who don’t know why.

Monday (4) — Aurora in Iceland

Aurora observed in Iceland (Image: Reproduction/Christophe Suarez

Have you ever imagined an aurora that, instead of having the typical “curtain” shape, is much more reminiscent of a bright vortex in the sky? It was such a phenomenon that shone in the sky over Lake Myvatn in Iceland after a recent coronal mass ejection. The particles expelled by the Sun passed so close to Earth that they caused a disturbance in the magnetosphere, resulting in the colorful aurora in this photo.

You may have noticed that this aurora has several different colors. The reddish regions come from interactions between atomic oxygen energized by particles expelled by the Sun, and occur at more than 250 km altitude. The greenish areas come from collisions between energized oxygen and molecular nitrogen, and appear at about 100 km altitude; below that, there is little atomic oxygen, which makes the aurora appear “cut off”, ending suddenly.

The cylindrical shape is nothing more than the auroral crown seen on the side. Coronas occur when the aurora changes from a diffused colored band in the sky to a larger, more intense shape that covers much of the sky and moves, appearing to dance in the air. In addition, it is common for observers to find familiar shapes on the crowns, such as birds, dragons, butterflies and others — which, of course, is an effect of pareidolia.

Tuesday (5) — Pleiades and California Nebula

On the left, the California Nebula; on the right, the star cluster Pleiades (Image: Reproduction/Neven Krcmarek)

In the upper right corner of this image is the glow of the Pleiades. This is an open star cluster made up of over 3,000 stars, but only a few of them can be seen with the naked eye. The Pleiades stars are surrounded by a bluish reflection nebula, and astronomers believe they formed together about 100 million years ago.

The reddish glow on the left comes from the nebula NGC 1499. Also called the “California Nebula” because of its shape, which resembles that of the US state, this object is located about 1,500 light-years from us and is a nebula of issuance; therefore, it is a large cloud of ionized gases (in this case, the gas in question is hydrogen), which emit light at different wavelengths.

Finally, a closer look at this photo will reveal some other very interesting objects. One is IC 348, a star-forming region towards the constellation Perseus; to find it, look at the area near the top left corner of the image. On the right is the nebula LBN 777, integrating the Taurus Molecular Cloud.

Wednesday (6) — The Earendel Star

The position of the most distant star Earendel ever observed in relation to space-time distortion (Image: Reproduction/NASA, ESA, Brian Welch (JHU), Dan Coe (STScI);Alyssa Pagan (STScI))

Recently, the much-loved Hubble Space Telescope caught something impressive: the telescope was able to detect a star whose light took approximately 12.9 billion years to reach Earth. Called “Earendel” by the team that identified it, the star existed during the first billions of years of the universe, shortly after the Big Bang occurred.

Earendel’s observation was made possible by a galaxy cluster so massive that it warped the fabric of space-time and created a gravitational lensing effect. This lens caused a magnification and distortion effect on the image of a galaxy in the background, present in this image as a long red line. The red dots on it are most likely star clusters — and among them is Earendel.

Astronomers believe that the star is expected to continue to be greatly magnified in the coming years. Future studies should help bring more details about her: new Hubble images can detail the variation in brightness, while the James Webb telescope, which is highly sensitive to infrared light, should help reveal more information about Earendel.

Thursday (7) — Sagittarius Star Cloud

The object in this image is not a star cluster, but neither is it a galaxy nor a nebula (Image: Reproduction/Gabriel Rodrigues Santos)

French astronomer Charles Messier became well known for publishing an astronomical catalog that brought together different galaxies, nebulae and star clusters. The image above shows an object that is part of the catalog, but without integrating these categories: it is Messier 24 (or just “M24”), described as “a large nebulosity, where there are several stars of different magnitudes”.

M24 is not exactly a “true” deep-sky object, but rather a large stellar cloud in the Milky Way. Also known as the “Sagittarius Star Cloud”, M24 is a pseudo-stellar cluster formed by stars spread over 1,000 light-years, and extends to a depth of up to 16,000 light-years.

Observing the M24 cloud is also a way of peering through a sort of “window” located more than 10,000 light-years from Earth, which offers us a view of the stars in the Sagittarius arm of our galaxy. Here, M24 appears occupying a region the width of six full moons, and shows dark dust clouds and bright nebulae towards the center of the Milky Way.

Friday (8) — Comet Hale-Bopp

Comet Hale-Bopp shone in the sky in 1997 (Image: Reproduction/Stefan Seip (TWAN))

This is the Hale-Bopp Comet photographed on color film during its perihelion (when it came closest to the Sun along its orbit), which occurred in April 1997. Also known as the “Great Comet of 1997”, the object was recorded through of a photographic camera equipped with a telephoto lens, installed in a small telescope. The result is this beautiful photo, which shows his ion tail with blue and white tones.

Discovered in 1995 by Alan Hale and Thomas Bopp, it was not until May 1996 that the comet became visible to the naked eye. Scientists were cautiously optimistic, believing it would get quite bright, and they got it right: by December of that year, the object was too aligned with the Sun to be observable, but when it appeared again in 1997, the Hale-Bopp was so bright it could be seen by anyone, even in regions with the most pollution in the sky.

As it was easily observable with the naked eye, the comet became an object of great public interest in the late 1990s — the internet was booming at the time, and several websites provided updates on Hale-Bopp’s progress and daily images. Analysis has shown that this is one of the oldest comets of composition that have ever traveled through the inner Solar System, and its next pass is not expected until the year 4380.

Source: APOD