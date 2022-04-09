New Need for Speed ​​can only come to PS5 and Xbox Series [Rumor]

Electronic Arts (EA) may be planning launch your new franchise game Need for Speed in november of this year. The title was planned to be released in 2021, but was delayed so that Criterion Games could help with the development of battlefield 2042.

“Need for Speed is still coming this year. That game should arrive in November,” said insider Jeff Grubb. “If you are a fan of Need for Speed If you’ve bought a high-end console, here’s some news: it’s only high-end. They’re just moving on to the next generation,” he added.

If the information about the platforms is correct, it would be contrary to what Laura Miele, director of EA, said last year. Talking about the postponement of the game, she pointed out that it would also arrive for older video games.

Despite saying he wasn’t sure about it, Grubb said he still received the information that the game could take place in Miami. He didn’t comment on whether the racing franchise title could make it to PC.

The last game in the franchise was Need for Speed ​​Heatwhich arrived for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in October 2019. Before it, EA had released Need for Speed ​​Payback in 2017.

As EA has not officially commented on the topic, everything should still be treated as a rumor. But so, are you longing for a new title from one of the most famous racing series in video games? Leave your comment below!