Partner confesses to killing with hammers and quartering porn actress

posted on 04/08/2022 17:53



Carol Maltesi’s murder took place shortly after she and Davide Fontana, the killer, filmed two pornographic videos. Her death was recorded on one of them, but the record was deleted by Davide – (Credit: Reproduction / Social Media)

The femicide of porn actress Carol Maltesi, 26, shocked Italy when parts of her body were found on March 20 near Brescia, Italy. With her face burned and her decomposing remains, she was only identified after police released photos of her tattoos and fans recognized her. Her boyfriend, Italian bank employee Davide Fontana, confessed to the crime on March 29 and said he killed the woman with a hammer after one night of sex with her.

The murder took place between January 10 and 11 of this year, but it was only discovered two months later because that was the time that the 43-year-old Italian “guarded” the remains of Carol, who used the name Charlotte Angie artistically. Davide bought a freezer, an ax and a metal saw on Amazon to hide the corpse of the woman, who was also the mother of a six-year-old boy.

According to El País, the man quartered his girlfriend, with whom he had an open relationship, kept the pieces in plastic bags and stored them in the freezer, then cleaned her apartment in Rescaldina, the city they lived in near Milan — Davide was also her neighbor. More than two months later, he put Carol’s remains in the trunk and drove 120 kilometers to the mountains of Brescia, where he dumped her.

The actress’ murder ended a relationship of just under two years. Davide and Carol lived in Rescaldina, but they met in Milan, in a hotel, in October 2020. The banker is also a photographer and did a sensual photoshoot of the woman. At the time, he was married and living in the capital of Italy.

“I met her on Instagram and took pictures of her in her underwear. I used to live in Milan with my wife and then I decided to leave her because I started a relationship with Carol. We had an open relationship. She sold porn movies and photos on OnlyFans,” Davide told police, referring to the site for buying and selling adult content.

Together, the two began to record pornographic videos, even on the day of their death. At the time, they recorded two films and one of them even showed the moment of Carol’s murder. However, Davide deleted the footage from his cell phone. For the film, the actress was tied up and had a bag over her head. It was at that moment that the crime took place.





“She was tied up. I started hitting her whole body with a hammer, but not too hard, I don’t know why. I don’t know what happened to me. I think she was already dead and didn’t know what to do. I cut her throat with a kitchen knife. I spent half an hour looking at her and then I went home,” the man said.

Soon after, he shopped for the freezer, ax, and metal saw on Amazon. Back at Carol’s apartment, he butchered her body and stored it until he dumped it. Davide told police that he returned to normal life and continued to keep in touch with Carol’s friends and relatives on her cell phone so that no one would suspect the crime.

He seemed to feel secure about not finding out about the murder, until the body was found by a man in his 60s, who was walking through the area where he left the body. The police had difficulty recognizing the victim: his face was burned and in a state of decomposition.

Carol’s identification came when the police decided to release images with the woman’s 15 tattoos in an attempt to have her recognized by relatives. In fact, the actress was recognized by fans who consumed the erotic videos made by her.

Man confessed to the crime after journalist suspected him

With the strategy of responding to Carol’s relatives and friends not to suspect anything, Davide was out of danger of being discovered for two months. The “calm” passed when, after Carol was identified, a journalist called him to get information about her. Davide said his girlfriend was alive, but the reporter didn’t believe what he was saying. She even asked to speak with the actress, but the Italian turned her down.

The interaction provoked apprehension in Davide, who went to the police on March 28 to file a police report for an alleged “disappearance” of her. A day later, when he went to testify to tell Carol’s last steps before she “disappeared”, the man couldn’t take the pressure and confessed to the crime. Police officers confronted him with traffic camera footage that showed his car in the body dump area.

“I’m telling you all this because I wanted to take this weight off my shoulders and tell the truth,” he said. The man, however, did not tell the reason for committing the femicide. On November 25 of last year, Carol posted a video in which she spoke about psychological abuse suffered by women.

“I lived it in my own little personal reality…” she said. “There is a lot of talk about physical violence, but psychological violence is also important because that is what destroys you,” she said in the record.