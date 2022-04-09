player beats Radahn with dance mat

Radahn, one of Elden Ring’s bosses, can be intimidating to even the most veteran of FromSoftware’s games. This is not the case with streamer Elvira Yuki, who wanted to make the experience even more challenging: she managed to take down Star Scourge Radahn by throwing it on a dance mat.

Yuki isn’t the first to battle the big men of the Midlands with custom controls, but she has excelled at besting Margit, Godrick, and others by “shaking the skeleton.” To improve the feat, the player did not even resort to invocations and left for a fair duel. Look:

It is worth mentioning the fact that Radahn received a buff in the last hotfix released for the game. According to FromSoftware, one of Elden Ring’s previous patches unintentionally made the boss weaker. This shows that the streamer, in addition to doing it the hard way, faced the boss at her best.

