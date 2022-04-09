POWERFUL | Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is now available for purchase

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is the most complete model of Xiaomi’s current releases for the Redmi line, focused on cost-effectiveness. Recently the cell phone won a global version, with full compatibility for Brazilian users. You can now buy Xiaomi’s new release by importing it through AliExpress, with up to 6 interest-free installments.

About Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (Photo: Xiaomi/Disclosure)

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus has premium intermediate features at an affordable price, already characteristic of the Redmi line. With an elegant design, it has a large 6.63-inch screen, which is good for watching videos and games. The screen, by the way, has AMOLED technology with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, which should make the display of any type of content very fluid.

In addition, the phone comes with the Dimensity 920 processor, a powerful intermediary from MediaTek, and support for 5G networks. This promotion model has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, enough to store several photos and download several different applications.

The camera set of the new Xiaomi phone does not disappoint: there is a main sensor of 108 MP, an ultrawide lens of 8 MP and an additional component of 2 MP for macro photos — on the front, the camera for selfies has a sensor of 16 PM The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus battery is 4,500 mAh, enough for a full day of use without having to worry about recharging the smartphone.

