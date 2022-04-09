Putin seeks victory in Donbass for May 9 celebrations, says French president – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin will focus his attacks on breakaway areas in eastern Ukraine’s Donbass to try to secure a victory by May 9, the anniversary of Germany’s 1945 capitulation, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

“For Russia, 9 May is a national holiday, an important military event, and it is almost certain that for President Putin, 9 May should be a day of victory,” Macron told French radio RTL.





The French president estimates that “they will concentrate their efforts on Donbass”, which means, according to Macron, that this region will experience “very difficult” situations in the coming weeks.

He recalled that France, Greece and Turkey are trying to organize humanitarian operations in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, which is still under heavy siege. They face “many difficulties”, however, due to an “absolute refusal of the Russians”.





On the new battery of sanctions decided by the European Union (EU) on Thursday (7), Macron took the opportunity to attack one of his rivals in this weekend’s presidential race in France, the far-right leader Marine Le Pen. According to the president in the fight for reelection, the ultra-conservative policy maintains an “ambiguity” in relation to Russia, seeking to avoid resorting to sanctions.

“It is noteworthy the guilty absence of all parliamentarians from the National Front (Le Pen’s party) in the European Parliament when it comes to applying sanctions to Russia, which shows the ambiguity of some people in this country, despite the war”, criticized Macron.



