Returnal Named BAFTA Games Awards GOTY 2021

The BAFTA Games Awards winners were finally revealed and Returnal, a PS5 exclusive produced by Housemarque, secured the trophy for “Best Game” of 2021. The title tells the story of Selene, an astronaut trapped on the planet Atropos in an infinite loop of deaths. .

In addition to the game leaving with the “GOTY” of the night, he also won the “Best Audio” and “Best Music” cups. Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension, also from PlayStation, won the “Best Animation” cup. Check out the other winners below:

Best Game — Returnal;

Animation — Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension;

Best Art — The Artful Escape;

Best Audio — Returnal;

British Game — Forza Horizon 5;

Featured on Premiere — Toem;

Immersive Game — No Man’s Sky;

Family Game — Chicory: A Colorful Tale;

Game Beyond Entertainment — Before Your Eyes;

Game Design — Inscryption;

Multiplayer — It Takes Two;

Music — Returnal;

Narrative — Unpacking;

Original IP — It Takes Two;

Lead Role — Jane Perry (Returnal);

Supporting Role Acting — Kimberly Brook (Psychonauts 2)

Audience Choice Game of the Year — Unpacking;

Returnal co-op mode now available

The free Ascension expansion is now available, and players can now play cooperatively and explore Atropos in the work of Housemarque. In addition to the mode, the Tower of Sisyphus has also been unlocked. Check out more details here!