Returnal Named BAFTA Games Awards GOTY 2021

Raju Singh 4 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on Returnal Named BAFTA Games Awards GOTY 2021 0 Views

The BAFTA Games Awards winners were finally revealed and Returnal, a PS5 exclusive produced by Housemarque, secured the trophy for “Best Game” of 2021. The title tells the story of Selene, an astronaut trapped on the planet Atropos in an infinite loop of deaths. .

In addition to the game leaving with the “GOTY” of the night, he also won the “Best Audio” and “Best Music” cups. Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension, also from PlayStation, won the “Best Animation” cup. Check out the other winners below:

  • Best Game — Returnal;
  • Animation — Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension;
  • Best Art — The Artful Escape;
  • Best Audio — Returnal;
  • British Game — Forza Horizon 5;
  • Featured on Premiere — Toem;
  • Immersive Game — No Man’s Sky;
  • Family Game — Chicory: A Colorful Tale;
  • Game Beyond Entertainment — Before Your Eyes;
  • Game Design — Inscryption;
  • Multiplayer — It Takes Two;
  • Music — Returnal;
  • Narrative — Unpacking;
  • Original IP — It Takes Two;
  • Lead Role — Jane Perry (Returnal);
  • Supporting Role Acting — Kimberly Brook (Psychonauts 2)
  • Audience Choice Game of the Year — Unpacking;

Returnal Ascension

Returnal co-op mode now available

The free Ascension expansion is now available, and players can now play cooperatively and explore Atropos in the work of Housemarque. In addition to the mode, the Tower of Sisyphus has also been unlocked. Check out more details here!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

17 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Friday (8)

To close this very first week of April, another fresh list of temporarily free apps …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved