Russia says Ukraine operation could end in ‘foreseeable future’ – News









The Kremlin said on Friday that the invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a “special operation”, could end in a “foreseeable future” as its objectives are being achieved and the work is being done so much. by the Russian military and the country’s peace negotiators.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Moscow understood that some countries that had tried to adopt a balanced position had been subjected to pressure to vote for the Russia’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Councilthis Thursday (7).











Of the 193 member states of the assembly, 93 voted in favor of withdrawing the Russians, while 24 were against it and 58 abstained, including Brazil.

The UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the council over reports of “serious and systematic human rights violations and abuses” in Ukraine, prompting Moscow to announce it was withdrawing from the body.

























