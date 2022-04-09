Russian government closes more than 15 human rights offices in the country

The Russian government revoked the registration of 15 human rights entities in the country. (Photo by Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images).

The Ministry of Justice of Russia announced this Friday (08) the repeal of more than 15 NGOs from foreign organizations that defend human rights. Among them are the British Amnesty International (AI) and the American Human Rights Watch (HRW).

In an official statement, the Russian ministry said that Russian units of human rights organizations “have been excluded due to the discovery of violations of current legislation in the Russian Federation”. No further details on the decision were provided.

The Aga Khan Foundation, the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation and the Institute of International Education also had their registrations revoked on Friday. In total, there are fifteen organizations banned: nine from Germany, three from the United States, one from the United Kingdom, one from Poland and one from Switzerland.

The entities said they will find ways to follow up on allegations of abuses by the Vladimir Putin regime.

“The Russian government has already made it very clear that it has no regard for the protection of civilians in Ukraine. This is just another little proof of that.”

Putin’s government has banned the use of the terms “war” and “invasion” to refer to the situation in Ukraine. They justify that the government is in a “special military operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine.

What do NGOs say?

Amnesty International’s secretary general, Agnès Callamard, said the organization was punished for defending human rights and for telling the truth to the Russian authorities. “The authorities are deeply mistaken if they believe that by closing our Moscow office they will be able to block our work aimed at documenting and exposing human rights violations.”

In a statement, the deputy director of HRW’s Europe and Central Asia Division, Rachel Denber, stressed that the organization has been in Russia for more than 30 years and assured that it will continue its work in the country.

“HRW has been present in Russia since Soviet times, when it was a closed totalitarian state. We found ways to document human rights abuses at the time and will do so in the future.”