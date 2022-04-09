Russian Influencers Destroy Chanel Bags in Brand Protest | Fashion and beauty

Influencers from Russia recorded videos in which they appear cutting Chanel bags. The registrations were made as a protest against the brand that stopped the operation in Russia and suspended the sale of the products to people who intend to use them inside Russia.

The movement began with presenters Marina Ermoshkina and Victoria Bonya, with 301,000 and 9.3 million followers on Instagram respectively, and DJ Katya Guseva, with 587,000 followers on the network.

In the publication, Marina says that, from now on, Russians who buy the brand’s products outside Russia would have to sign a document guaranteeing that it would not be used inside the country.

Chanel confirmed to the BBC website that it is complying with European Union sanctions, which prohibit the sale of luxury items worth more than 300 euros (about R$ 1,550) to Russia, as well as the sale of products to individuals. who intend to use them on Russian territory. THE

1 of 1 Victoria, Marina and Katya, Russian influencers — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Victoria, Marina and Katya, Russian influencers — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Also according to the statement sent to the British network, the brand included a procedure to “ask customers for whom we do not know the primary residence to confirm that the items they are purchasing will not be used in Russia.”

Marina appears cutting a black branded bag with large gardening shears. In the text, she also says that “not a single bag, not a single thing is worth my love for my homeland, it is not worth my respect for myself. I am against Russophobia, I am against a brand that supports Russophobia.”

Victoria also cuts her black Chanel bag on a record. “If House Chanel doesn’t respect its customers, why should we respect House Chanel?” she asserts.

Katya says she always dreamed of having a branded bag and got the item last year. “After I learned about the brand’s policy towards Russians, I decided to remove these bags from my daily life until the situation changes and support Marina Ermoshkina’s challenge!”