Russian Nobel Peace Prize Dmitri Muratov is attacked in a train car – News









Russian journalist Dmitri Muratov, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was hit by ink on a train on Thursday, his newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported.

“An unknown person attacked the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta and Nobel Peace Prize laureate in a train car,” the independent outlet said on Telegram.

This person “threw oil paint mixed with acetone into the compartment. On the train from Moscow to Samara [sul do país]. My eyes are burning,” Muratov said. “He shouted ‘Muratov, it’s for our boys,'” he added, apparently alluding to Russian casualties in the invasion of Ukraine.

The Novaya Gazeta’s information was accompanied by two photos of Muratov: in one of them, apparently taken in the train’s bathroom, the journalist’s head, chest and arms were covered with a red substance. In the second, red spots are seen on the train car.

“Muratov received first aid … We are looking for the criminal who did this,” Kirill Martinov, Muratov’s former deputy editor, wrote on Twitter, who believes the attack may have done damage to the journalist’s eyes.











Last month, the newspaper announced that it was suspending its publication on paper and on the internet until the conflict in Ukraine was over.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Kremlin has increased measures to control independent vehicles, passing laws that can carry prison sentences for those who criticize the military invasion.