Russian oligarchs had almost 30 billion euros frozen by the EU | Economy

The European Union confirmed on Friday that it had seized nearly 30 billion euros in assets from Russian and Belarusian oligarchs in retaliation for the war in Ukraine.

According to the European Commission, among the frozen assets are boats, helicopters, real estate and even works of art.

“More than half of the Member States have communicated to the European Commission the measures taken to freeze the assets of Russian and Belarusian oligarchs, which reached a value of 29.5 billion euros. In addition, transactions worth around 196 billion euros were blocked. euros”, he explained.

The task force created by the European Commission last month aims to more effectively coordinate the bloc’s enforcement of sanctions against people and companies in Russia and Belarus.

“Because of the atrocities committed by the Russian military, it is more urgent than ever to strengthen our cooperation within the European Union and with our international partners, including the United States and Ukraine. Kremlin,” warned Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.

In early April, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced that the government had already confiscated around €900 million in assets from Russian oligarchs in the country.