Ryzen 7 5800X3D outperforms Core i9-12900KS by 16% in Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Peruvian portal XanxoGaming has released the first gaming benchmark (only one) of AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor. The test was carried out in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, where the AMD processor outperformed the Core i9-12900K and Core i9-12900KS.

XanxoGaming ran the benchmarks in conjunction with the developer of CapFrameX, a useful tool for analyzing frame times. As per the post, the test was performed at a resolution of 720p (1280 x 720) with graphics settings set to low to rule out the graphics card as the bottleneck and remove it from the equation. It’s important to consider that the Intel and AMD systems used different hardware, which XanxoGaming admitted is not an equal comparison.

The Core i9-12900K and Core i9-12900KS systems have a DDR5-4800 C40 RAM along with a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, while the Ryzen 7 5800X3D system was on a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with DDR4-3200 C14 memories. So, despite Intel’s setup having a better graphics card, the AMD system won by a fair margin, making the feat even more impressive.

The results

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D delivered an average frame rate of 231 FPS, while the Core i9-12900K and Core i9-12900KS finished at 190 FPS and 200 FPS, respectively. Therefore, the AMD chip outperformed the Core i9-12900K by 22% and the Core i9-12900KS by 16%. Following AMD’s claims, it estimates that the processor offers up to 10% more gaming performance than the Core i9-12900K at 1080p resolution (1920 x 1080) with high image quality.



Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a game that relies heavily on memory speed and is sensitive to memory latency, which favors the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. It is necessary to test the AMD chip in more titles to see if it can be the “best processor for gaming”, as AMD has been calling it.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D will hit stores on April 20 for US$449 (R$2125.75 in direct conversion). So we’re less than two weeks away from finding out whether AMD can wrest the “fastest gaming processor” crown from the Core i9-12900KS, which recently debuted for $799.99. Keep an eye on Adrenaline for the release and further testing of AMD’s new processor.

