Scientists find dinosaur fossil that would have died on the same day as the asteroid strike

In the United States, paleontologists have found the fossil leg of a bipedal, herbivorous dinosaur called Thescelosaurus. It is very well preserved and still has skin remains, but that is not the only thing that makes this an extraordinary discovery: the animal in question may have died, 66 million years ago, on the same day as the impact of the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs from the Earth. face of the Earth.

There are no signs that the Thescelosaurus was killed by a predator or disease – it would have died instantly. “As a scientist, I cannot say [com certeza] that we have an animal that died in the wave caused by the impact”, says Robert DePalma, a paleontologist at the University of Manchester (England) who led the excavations. “But it’s compatible.”

The leg was found at the Tanis paleontological site in North Dakota. And the first direct evidence of how the asteroid approximately 10 kilometers in diameter affected life on Earth, causing a major mass extinction.

Tanis is located about 3,000 kilometers from the place where the asteroid fell – the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. But it would have caused earthquakes that, in turn, gave rise to a large tsunami. The wave of destruction would have mixed aquatic and terrestrial animals, which were later buried and became the fossils of Tanis.

“We have so many details of this place that tell us what happened, moment by moment, that it’s almost like seeing it. [a destruição causada pelo asteroide] happening in a movie”, explain DePalma.

Among the fossils found at the site are fish that have tiny glass spheres stuck in their gills – debris from the asteroid that fell like hail after impact. Findings from the latest excavations, which are yet to be published in a scientific journal, also include some of these particles from the extraterrestrial object encased in amber.

The team found other fossils besides the Thescelosaurus leg: a turtle that was skewered by a wooden stake; small mammals and their burrows; the skin of a Triceratops and a pterosaur embryo inside its egg.

The BBC has been filming excavations at Tanis for three years, and many of these findings will appear in the documentary “Dinosaurs: The Final Day”, which will be released on April 15, narrated by British naturalist David Attenborough.