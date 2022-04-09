See how to increase your income during Easter

Many Brazilians see Easter as a good opportunity to earn extra money. And, indeed, it is possible to make a lot of profit at that time. However, you need to have a well-structured plan in mind so you don’t have any kind of loss.

So, the first thing to think about is the innovation, creativity and care you want to offer in your products. In addition to selling the famous chocolate eggs, know that there are other paths for you to explore and undertake.

Tips to increase income during Easter

We’ve separated some valuable tips that can help you increase your income in the Easter period. Check out.

Be creative

As mentioned above, Innovation and creativity are key factors in attracting customer attention.

So understand your audience first. Because, for example, fun packaging for children can make all the difference. Or even something more romantic, if it’s for couples.

Details such as personalized tags, bows and good quality spoons are some forms of decoration that are usually well regarded by consumers. So don’t be afraid to take a risk. Get out of the conventional and you will stand out much more in the business.

You can even use social media to promote your work. In addition to sharing between relatives and friends on WhatsApp, you can share it on your Instagram profile or open an account just to promote the products.

Remember that transparency makes life easier for both the consumer and the seller. Therefore, make a catalog with all the information clearly and accurately.

personalization

This tip is super valuable, as it is very important to make the customer feel unique. In this way, the customization and personalization of your product is a way to make the present and the service more remarkable.

First, get to know your target audience and present proposals that make sense and match your client’s profile.

Options on the market

Easter can also be a date for giving gifts, as many people don’t like chocolate or prefer lighter sweets. In addition, people with dietary or dietary restrictions also seek other options. So, this can be a good strategy to attract a differentiated audience.

One of the alternatives is to offer a fitness line, for example. It is also interesting to have vegan options, for those who are lactose intolerant/allergic or do not consume animal milk.

Filling

This tip is a little more delicate. So be careful when diversifying in fillings. It is not necessary to have as many options as this can increase your ingredient costs. Remember that it’s no use selling a lot if the profit doesn’t compensate for your expenses.

Gifts

The market is extremely competitive, and therefore, it is necessary to treat the customer in the most special way possible. That’s why small details can make a difference.

In this way, it would be interesting to invest in stationery items such as cards with affectionate messages or bookmarks. These are details that cost little, but help your business to be remembered by customers.

However, don’t forget to do the math when pricing your product by adding these differentials so you don’t have losses in the future.

Other unconventional tips for profiting at Easter

Easter is not just chocolate eggs, so small entrepreneurs from other sectors can also take advantage of this date.

So, to make money this Easter you can invest in products such as:

Customized baskets;

Personalized souvenirs;

Easter lunch;

Eggs in the pot;

Egg hunt kit.

Anyway, remember that dedication, planning and effort will be most welcome. Use creativity and enjoy Easter income.

