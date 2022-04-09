Senate analyzes salary floor of two minimum wages

The Senate will begin the analysis of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 22/2011, which guarantees a national salary floor of two minimum wages (currently equivalent to R$ 2,424.00) to community health and endemic agents. The proposal has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies, in two rounds.

The text of the PEC also guarantees additional unhealthy work and special retirement to agents, due to the risks inherent to the functions performed. According to the proposal, the states, the Federal District and the municipalities should establish other advantages, incentives, aids, bonuses and indemnities, in order to value the work of these professionals.

In early February, representatives of the National Confederation of Community Health Agents and Agents to Combat Endemic Diseases (Conacs) were in Brasília seeking support for the approval of the proposal. The president of the National Health Council (CNS), Fernando Pigatto, reinforced the support of the CNS to the categories.

“The professional category of community agents is fundamental to the SUS Family Health Strategy, and they have our full support”, said Pigatto, on the occasion.

According to the Agência Senado website, the 2022 budget provides for the use of BRL 800 million to pay the minimum wage for this year’s category, which rose from BRL 1,550 (2021) to BRL 1,750. There are about 400,000 community health workers in Brazil.

Health worker: how important is it?

The Community Health Agents Program (PACS) began in the late 1980s. In 1991, it was implemented in some areas of the Northeast (and other places, such as the Federal District and São Paulo), with the aim of seeking alternatives to improve the health conditions of their communities.

Thus, a new category of workers emerged, formed by the community itself, helping and being part of the health provided in the localities.

Today, the profession of community health agent (CHA) is one of the most studied by universities across the country. This is due to the fact that ACS transit through both spaces – government and community – and mediate this dialogue.

The community health agent has a very important role in welcoming, as they are part of the community where they work, which allows for the creation of closer bonds with citizens.

What does a health agent do?

All ACS attributions are listed on page 48 of the National Primary Care Policy. The duties of the health agent are:

Register families in your geographic area;

Guide families on the use of available health services;

Follow up, through home visits, all families and individuals;

Develop actions that seek integration between the health team and the population;

Develop disease prevention activities, for example, combating dengue, malaria, leishmaniasis, among others;

Be in permanent contact with families, helping to maintain users of the Bolsa-Família Program, or any other program implemented by the Federal, State and Municipal Governments.

As Tereza Ramos de Souza, Community Health Agent from Guarabira, Casa Amarela, in Recife (PE) says:

“Being a Community Health Agent is, above all, being someone who identifies in every way with his own community, especially in culture, language, customs; need to like the job. Mainly enjoy learning and passing on information, understanding that no one is born with the destiny of dying as a child or of being stupid. We live according to the environment. It is necessary to see that health is not just a doctor’s thing and that favela residents have to take care of their health, yes”.

Health and insalubrity agent

During the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the work of the ACS stood out. As they work to prevent and fight the disease, they were seen as a risk group by Deputy Luiz Nishimori (PL-PR), which led him to create Bill 1402/20.

The text of the PL grants a maximum degree of unhealthy work to community health agents and agents to combat endemic diseases who work in the prevention and combat of the new coronavirus.

The deputy argues that health agents have put their own lives at risk for the benefit of thousands of people, in prevention and basic health care activities. “These heroes, in addition to the long journeys and emotional stress resulting from the risk of contagion, had to isolate themselves from family and friends, because the chance of contamination is very high”, he tells the website Agência Câmara de Notícias.

However, the PL, dated 2020, did not go to vote in the Chamber of Deputies. This causes revolt and indignation in the entire class spread across the country. An ACS commented on the Agência Câmara de Notícias website: “I am a health agent, I love my job, but they cut our unhealthy conditions (…), I think it is a great absurdity and little case, we should be more valued”.

So, this year, PEC 22/2011, prepared by Deputy Valtenir Pereira (PSB-MT), aims to establish, in addition to the minimum wage of two minimum wages for ACSs, plus the unhealthy work premium.

With insalubrity, special retirement is also foreseen, due to the risks inherent to the activities performed, for this group of workers.

Special retirement due to insalubrity

Special retirement due to unhealthy conditions is the social security benefit granted to workers exposed to harmful agents (physical, chemical or biological).

It requires less working time, and the work activity can cause some damage to their health and physical integrity over the years.

What is an unhealthy work environment?

It is the one that exposes the employee to agents harmful to health and/or physical integrity, above legal limits.

Like dentistry and medicine, ACS can also fall into the unsanitary category, because of the level of exposure.

What harmful agents can lead to unhealthy retirement?

Decree No. 53,831 of March 25, 1964 establishes all harmful agents that justify the granting of special retirement due to unhealthy conditions.

According to the decree, in addition to chemical and physical agents, biological agents can be:

Anthrax, Brucella, Glanders and Tetanus: jobs exposed to direct contact with infectious germs, such as veterinary assistance, services in slaughterhouses, stables and others;

Human infectious or parasitic germs: work exposed to contact with patients or infectious-contagious materials, such as medical, dental, hospital care and other related activities.