Senate Confirms Ketanji Jackson as 1st Black Justice on US Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, USA (FOLHAPRESS) – For the first time since the formation of the United States, a black woman will have the final say in the country’s legal matters. This Thursday (7), Ketanji Brown Jackson was approved to become a judge of the US Supreme Court.

Appointed by Joe Biden in February, Jackson, 51, the target of much criticism from Republicans, will take office in the second half, when the new judicial year begins. Despite the criticism, the magistrate won 53 votes in favor and 47 against in the Senate, with the support of three Republicans: Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, Mitt Romney, of Utah, and Susan Collins, of Maine – all of them are critics of Donald Trump.

Jackson watched the vote at the White House, alongside Biden, and received a hug from the president at the end of the vote. The two will make pronouncements on the approval this Friday (8). On Twitter, the Democrat called Jackson’s confirmation a “historic moment” and “another step toward making America’s highest court reflect America’s diversity.” “She will be an amazing judge.”

The arrival of a black female justice on the Supreme Court has strong symbolism. The court played a key role in cementing, and then withdrawing, racist measures that became state policy.

In 1896, court judges ruled that segregating blacks and whites in public spaces was not against the Constitution. The decision meant that southern states of the country had restaurants, schools and even seats on buses that blacks could not get close to. Starting in the 1950s, the Supreme Court changed the understanding that “segregated but equal” was a functional idea and prohibited separation, which meant that blacks were no longer barred and were better able to improve their lives.

Now, Jackson will join the Supreme Court in a new moment of reassessment of decisions. The main issue under debate is abortion, which was approved by the court itself in 1973. Some states, however, have created local laws that restrict the procedure, and the court is analyzing whether the measure of one of them, Mississippi, is valid.

The verdict on this case, still without a confirmed date for judgment, could lead to the reversal of the 1973 release, which would fulfill the dream of many conservative and republican voters. Currently, the court has six conservative-leaning and three progressive judges. Jackson will not change that account, because the magistrate will take the vacancy of liberal Stephen Breyer, 83, who retired.

Thus, despite being historic, his appointment may have a reduced effect on the direction of the court in the short term. And Jackson also said she will not vote on a case about affirmative action at universities because the lawsuit involves Harvard, the institution with which she has ties.

Other topics on this year’s agenda are religious education and the carrying of weapons in public places. But the expectation is that the court will complete these cases by the end of the current legal year in July.

Born in Washington in 1970, Jackson is the daughter of parents who attended segregated schools. Afterwards, they attended universities aimed at blacks and began their careers as professors in the public network of Miami. When she was little, her father, Johnny Brown, decided to change his profession: he studied law, became a lawyer and inspired his daughter to follow the same path.

“Seeing him sitting at the kitchen table reading law books is one of my earliest memories. I saw him studying and he became my first professional role model,” she said in a speech in February.

A student prominent in debate and oratory tournaments, Jackson studied law at Harvard, where she was sub-editor of the Harvard Law Review. After graduating, she was an assistant to some renowned magistrates, including Breyer, who occupies the chair that will now be hers.

In the 2000s, she alternated periods as a lawyer and public defender, in which she assisted people without money. Thus, she is also the first former public defender to reach the Supreme Court.

In 2009, Jackson was appointed by President Barack Obama to the vice presidency of the US Sentencing Commission, a federal body that seeks to standardize sentences. During her tenure, the department recommended reducing penalties for crimes related to drug possession.

Four years later, Obama appointed her to the District of Columbia Court. In office, he analyzed lawsuits involving presidential acts, blocked an attempt by then-President Donald Trump to expand the deportation of immigrants without hearing them at hearings and blocked three executive orders by the Republican to limit the rights of federal workers, such as union membership. .

In June 2021, Jackson was appointed by Biden to the District of Columbia Court of Appeals. The nomination passed the Senate at the time by 53 to 44, with three votes from Republicans.

In the analysis for the current position, the Republicans were tougher. During the Senate Sabbath, she spent more than 23 hours answering questions from senators. The process was marked by aggressive questions from the opposition and by senators interrupting the magistrate’s answers to try to reaffirm her points. On the other hand, Democrats made a lot of praise, which brought the magistrate to tears.

“You are so much more than your color and your gender. You have earned this position. You are worthy. You are a great American,” Senator Cory Booker said during the Sabbath. He stressed that being a black woman in the US means facing obstacles that none of her critics have had to face.

Some Republicans have even tried to characterize her as a left-wing activist compliant with crime. Jackson has been a federal judge for more than ten years and has given less than recommended sentences for those accused of involvement with child pornography.

Senator Ted Cruz even carried a poster with punishments given by her alongside the federal nominations – which are optional. Jackson responded, “Judges are not playing a numbers game. In each case, I have fulfilled my duty to hold defendants accountable in light of the evidence and information presented to me.”

Throughout the nomination process, she sought to present herself as a person very grateful for the support she had from her family and linked to religion, but capable of separating personal values ​​from professional performance. “My faith is very important, but there is no religious test in the Constitution,” she replied during the Sabbath.

He also said that he was clear that the role of the judge is to apply the laws, not to try to change them or create public policies. “I have dedicated my career to ensuring that the words engraved on the front of the Supreme Court building, ‘Equal justice under the law,’ are a reality, not just an ideal.”

Jackson’s choice was seen as a nod by Biden to the black electorate, who gave a good vote to Democrats in the 2020 presidential election. to the president’s party control of Congress, which will be at stake in the legislative elections in November. According to the 2020 census, blacks make up 12.4% of the US population — that is, 41 million people.

The new judge will be only the third black person to be appointed to the Supreme Court. The first was Thurgood Marshall, appointed in 1967. A lawyer, he was one of the main responsible for overturning the laws that protected segregation. The second, to this day in court, is Clarence Thomas, appointed in 1991.

Among women, the first was Sandra O’Connor, in 1981. With Jackson, the court will almost have gender parity, with five men and four women, for the first time in 233 years of history.

WHO’S WHO IN US SUPREME COURT TODAY

conservative wing

John Roberts, 67

Nominated by George W. Bush in 2005. Although considered conservative, the current president of the Court sometimes acts in a moderate way

Clarence Thomas, 73

Nominated by George Bush in 1991

Samuel Alito, 72

Nominated by George W. Bush in 2006

Neil Gorsuch, 54

Nominated by Donald Trump in 2017

Brett Kavanaugh, 57

Nominated by Trump in 2018

Amy Coney Barrett, 50

Nominated by Trump in 2020

progressive wing

Stephen Breyer, 83 (retires to be replaced by Ketanji Brown Jackson)

Nominated by Bill Clinton in 1994

Sonia Sotomayor, 67

Nominated by Barack Obama in 2009

Elena Kagan, 61

Nominated by Obama in 2010​