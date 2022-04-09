– Senator proposes to suspend ordinance that dismantles Rede Cegonha Federal Council of Nursing

Overnight, the multiprofessional health teams working across the country were surprised by the publication of Ordinance MS 715/2022, which dismantles the Stork Network, the most successful public policy for prenatal care, childbirth and puerperium in Brazil. In doing so, the Ministry of Health ignored legal provisions, scientific evidence and calls for dialogue from the Tripartite Inter-management Commission (CIT), the Federal Nursing Council (Cofen), the National Health Council (CNS) and other social control bodies. , unilaterally instituting the Maternal and Child Network (RAMI), which emphasizes the role of the obstetrician without considering child care and excluding obstetric nurses.

As it is a retrograde measure, blatantly illegal and usurps the powers of states and municipalities, Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) filed the Draft Legislative Decree (PDL) no. . “The management of the SUS is tripartite and the Ministry of Health could never have taken such a decision to the detriment of the country. Therefore, the National Congress urgently needs to reverse this situation. The performance of Obstetric Nursing is recognized in Brazil and in the world by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a fundamental instrument for the quality of life of children and for the reduction of maternal and child mortality. The evidence is indisputable and we need to restore normality”, says the president of the Federal Nursing Council (Cofen), Betânia Santos.

It is important to note that, in addition to not consulting managers, states and municipalities, before radically changing this public policy, the Ministry of Health did not carry out any public consultation with society. The provisions set out in articles 1 and 2 of Annex I of the CIT Consolidation Resolution No. 1/2021, which determine that the tripartite commission is the instance of negotiation and agreement between health managers with regard to operationalization, were not observed of health policies within the scope of the SUS, including the organization of health care networks and the definition of general criteria on the integrated planning of health actions and services.

