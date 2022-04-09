Seniors over 70 will be vaccinated against Influenza next week

The next week will be immunization against the common flu (Influenza) of the elderly over 70 years and health professionals from Nova Friburgo.

The vaccine will be applied from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 3 pm, at the Basic Health Units (UBS) of Conselheiro Paulino, Olaria, São Geraldo and at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), which is located in Lagoinha.

On Wednesday, from 9 am to 1 pm, at the Family Health Strategies (ESF) of Cordoeira, Varginha, Nova Switzerland, Amparo, Olaria (I, II and III), Riograndina, Campo do Coelho, Centenário, São Lourenço, Conquista , Lumiar, São Pedro da Serra, Mury, Stucky and Vargem Alta.

Elderly people over 80 years old, already assisted in the first phase of the campaign, and who still wish to receive the doses of Covid-19 and Onfluenza on the same day, can go to a UBS on Tuesday or an ESF on Wednesday, he informed. the Municipal Health Department.

Covid-19

Immunization against Covid-19 in Nova Friburgo will follow next week for all age groups.

The fourth dose will continue to be offered to the elderly over 80 years old, who have already completed four months of the third application, on Tuesday, 12.

Also on Tuesday, the third dose will also be offered to all groups in the municipality, in addition to the second dose recap with Coronavac and Janssen.

The pediatric campaign will be held on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, 13, there will be the first and second dose of Coronavac for children aged 6 to 11 years, without comorbidities. Already on Thursday 14, immunization will be performed with Pfizer pediatric for all minors aged 5 to 11 years.

The Municipal Health Department is waiting to send doses of adult Pfizer and Astrazeneca to the city to expand the second dose vaccination with these immunizers, said Municipal Health Secretary Nicole Cipriano.

Health at School raises awareness of the importance of vaccination

Last week, the Municipal Health Department started the activities of the ”Health at School” program in the municipal education network of Nova Friburgo. The goal is to make parents and guardians aware of the importance of a complete childhood vaccination book, whether with routine immunizations for various diseases or the vaccine against Covid-19.

The program started last Tuesday, 5th, at Escola Municipal Estação do Rio Grande, in the district of Riograndina. The parents of students from Varginha, Centenário, Olaria II, Campo do Coelho and Lumiar will also receive guidance over the next few days. Obeying school dynamics and freedom of opinion, conversation circles will be held at the end of classes for those who wish to participate.

This is an action by the Nova Friburgo City Hall, through the teams of the Family Health Strategy (ESF) program, together with the Immunization coordinators, the School Health Program (PSE), Health Promotion Management, representatives of schools and the coordination of the Social Assistance Reference Center (Cras), which aims to increase vaccination coverage in the city, disseminating clear information about vaccination, clearing up doubts and clarifying questions on the subject.

where to vaccinate

On Tuesday, from 9 am to 3 pm, in the sports gyms Alberto da Rosa Pinheiro (Pastão), in the Conselheiro Paulino district, and João Antunes Nogueira (Bieca), in the Cordoeira district; José Copertino Nogueira health center, in the São Geraldo neighborhood, and on the local campus of the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), which operates at Fábrica Filó, in Vila Amélia; and also, from 9 am to 1 pm, at the units of the Family Health Strategy (ESF) program in Centenário, São Lourenço, Conquista, Campo do Coelho, Riograndina, Amparo, Nova Switzerland, Olaria 3, Varginha, Mury, Stucky, Vargem Alta , Lumiar and São Pedro da Serra.

On Wednesday, from 9 am to 3 pm, only at Uerj, as mentioned above, and on Thursday, 20, from 9 am to 3 pm, at the Alberto da Rosa Pinheiro sports gyms (Pastão), in the Conselheiro Paulino district, and João Antunes Nogueira (Bieca), in the Cordoeira district; José Copertino Nogueira health center, in the São Geraldo neighborhood, and on the local campus of the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), which operates at Fábrica Filó, in Vila Amélia; and also, from 9 am to 1 pm, in the units of the Family Health Strategy (ESF) program Campo do Coelho, Riograndina, Amparo, Mury and Lumiar.

All the details in the tables below: