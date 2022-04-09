Shanghai expands covid testing, more cities impose restrictions

Shanghai on Friday announced a record 21,000 new cases and a third straight day of Covid-19 testing, as the lockdown imposed on its 26 million residents showed no signs of abating and other Chinese cities intensified restrictions, even in places no recent infections.

Beijing officials have decided to intervene in Shanghai after the failure to isolate Covid with the implementation of the phased lockdown, and insist that the country maintain its zero-tolerance policy to prevent the medical system from collapsing.

Authorities across China, a country that has managed to keep Covid under control over the past two years, are stepping up measures to control the coronavirus, including restrictions on movement, mass testing and new quarantine centers.

Beijing has strengthened regular screening in key sectors of the city, requiring all employees of elder care agencies, schools and institutions that handle imported products to be tested at least once a week.

In Shizong County, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, shops were closed, transport suspended and residents prevented from leaving their towns or villages.

The Nomura institute estimated this week that 23 Chinese cities have implemented full or partial lockdowns, places that collectively are home to around 193 million people and contribute 22% of China’s GDP. This includes Changchun, a major manufacturing hub closed for 28 days.

If Shanghai’s lockdown continues throughout April, the city will suffer a 6% loss in GDP, equivalent to a 2% loss of GDP for China as a whole, ING’s chief economist for China said in a note. Great China Iris Pang.