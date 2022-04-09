Sick, Felipe Neto tries a private flight back and praises the SUS: “Value Brazil” – Who

+



Felipe Neto (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Felipe Neto, who is in Paris, vented when he got sick during the trip. Initially, the youtuber believed he had Covid, but he tested negative and spoke about the difficulties of public service in European lands.

He also said that he is trying to charter a private emergency flight to return to Brazil. In the texts, published this Friday afternoon (8), he praised the SUS, the Brazilian public health system.

“I want to record the importance of the vaccine here. If with the 3 doses I’m in this state, imagine what would have happened if I didn’t have any. Thank you, science!”, he even posted when he believed he was infected by Covid-19 .

“I’m not better. Cheer for me. I’m trying to take a private flight back to Brazil. The situation here in France is a pity. Private hospitals are bad, public hospitals you stay for hours and hours for a simple consultation. are terrible, even dipyrone is prohibited here! I want my house”, he lamented.

“Bruno and I continue to test negative for Covid. Sam continues to test positive, but now she has almost no symptoms, only coughing. talk about care in the public health system.

“But in this country, with this health system, it will be impossible to find out. The only way to get back to Brazil is with a private flight, I would never leave Sam here. in Paris. And I saw up close the misfortune of needing care in London. I repeat: value Brazil”, he concluded.

Sick, Felipe Neto tries a private flight back and praises the SUS (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

