Study finds link between blood tests and mental health problems

Researchers at the University of Newscastle in Australia have found biological markers in routine blood tests that link them to mental health problems. The data comes from genetic, biochemical and psychiatric studies of more than a million people. According to scientists, this will increase our understanding of the causes of mental illness and may help to develop new treatments.

The research reinforces the fact that mental health is linked to the health of the rest of the body, which we can already see in the biochemical substances involved in diseases such as diabetes and autoimmune conditions whose impact on brain functioning is direct. Studies that seek to understand this type of relationship focus on biomarkers, this latest one was published in the scientific journal Science Advances last Wednesday (6).

Blood tests can reveal traits linked to mental health problems, but how we can use this in treatments is still unclear (Image: Photo by Karolina/Pexels)

Healt mind healt body

Biomarkers, as the name implies, are elements in the body that give biological signals that something in particular in the body, both disease and healthy processes, is happening. They can be found in blood tests in the form of cholesterol levels, liver enzymes and vitamins, for example. Elements that affect these markers can be diet, lifestyle or drug treatments.

When talking about mental health, it is difficult to relate them to biomarkers because there are still no large studies in the area. The Australian researchers’ way out was to examine measurable genetic influences on the blood of volunteers — and the data are many, running into the millions of people. The problem is that mental illness and blood biomarkers are complex traits, or quantitative traits, that involve many genes and environmental factors.

The volume of data allowed the analysis of small changes in the subjects’ DNA sequence (called “variants”) and their relationship to mental health problems. These same variants were then compared with levels of specific blood biomarkers. A variant in a gene, for example, can increase the risk of developing schizophrenia and, at the same time, be linked to a decrease in the levels of a particular vitamin in the blood.

Depression, anorexia and schizophrenia are some of the diseases that share biomarkers with levels of immune system proteins, according to Australian scientists (Image: Rawpixel/Envato)

Correlation in the findings

Investigating nine mental health problems and 50 factors detectable in blood tests, the researchers found a more generalized genetic correlation between them than previously thought. This means that changes in the risk of developing diseases of the type and levels of a biomarker were similar enough to each other not to be the product of chance. One such correlation is between the level of white blood cells and depression.

This does not mean, however, that there is causality between these markers. In other words, just because there are fewer white blood cells in your blood doesn’t mean you could develop depression: something external could be affecting both of these indicators. To distinguish this type of relationship, randomized clinical trials are needed, where patients receive treatment or placebo at random.

Lacking funding for a trial of this magnitude, the researchers used data from DNA variants linked to biomarkers to make a “natural clinical trial.” Since we inherit DNA from our parents at random, this can be used as a form of natural “treatment or placebo”. Thus, evidence of correlations with immune system proteins linked to depression, schizophrenia and anorexia were found.

William Reay, the study’s lead author, says more studies are needed to understand what precisely links mental health problems to blood tests, and more importantly, to find out whether it can be used as a target for treatments. He recalls that the method is complex and the results need care when interpreting.

Source: Science Advances