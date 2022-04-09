Study finds microwave popcorn consumption can cause Alzheimer’s

Excessive consumption of microwave popcorn that has diacetyl in its composition can cause brain damage such as Alzheimer’s. Researchers at the São Carlos Institute of Chemistry (IQSC) analyzed the brains of rats after ingesting diacetyl, a substance that gives microwave popcorn the aroma and flavor of butter.

Researcher Lucas Ximenes explained that there is a tendency for diacetyl to cause brain damage. “The changes seen in the brains of mice may be related to the emergence of dementia and cancer,” he said in an interview with G1.

According to Ximenes, diacetyl affected the brains of female and male rats, causing more significant damage to the hypothalamus. “We need to be careful and worry more and more about the quality of our food. Of course, eating sporadically certain foods is okay, but some pleasures in excess can be harmful”, he commented.