Tales of Shadowland: MMORPG from Brazilian studio starts crowdfunding

The game is being developed by the studio Uzmi Games and is scheduled for release in 2024

Tales of Shadowland started yesterday (08) its crowdfunding to continue its development, the game is a MMORPG developed by a Brazilian studio, the Uzmi Gameswhich was recently founded and has YouTuber among its partners Douglas Mesquita (Borrachudo Rat) and the CEO André Ferreira (Price Watch).

With pre-alpha phases already launched, the game now seeks the help of the public to finance the continuity of the project and presents seven levels of rewards for those who are interested in supporting Tales of Shadowland, crowdfunding is being carried out on the platform. catharsis and will last for 60 days.

To carry out this crowdfunding, the Uzmi Games has a partnership with Jambo Publisher, with coupons to spend at the publisher’s shop among the rewards of some tiers. To participate in crowdfunding, click here to access the catharsis project page.

“Explore the world of Tales Of Shadowland with intense challenges, where you will forge a new destiny for yourself as an adventurer in an exciting open world full of dangers.



– Continues after advertising –

Endless opportunities to fight, harvest and forge await you among the jungle and ruins on the island. Channel supernatural forces or wield deadly weapons in a class-free combat system, where you evolve through your skills and weapons in real-time; Fight alone, with a small team or in massive armies in epic battles.

An MMORPG from Brazil to the world. “ – Uzmi Games







5 minutes of gameplay of MultiVersus, a fighting game with characters from Warner, leaked

The game will be free-to-play and will arrive this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC



The levels offered in this crowdfunding bring a series of rewards, and the more expensive levels also have the rewards of the previous levels.

The most basic supporter level is called Citizen and has the value of BRL 30.00 and includes rewards such as access to Beta 2 and the name in the game’s credits. The most expensive level, called Sircost 5 thousand reais and entitles you to a series of things that include a BRL 5,000 credit to spend in the in-game store and a BRL 300 voucher at the in-game store. Jamboplus a breakfast with the development team and the youtuber rubbery mouse.



– Continues after advertising –

you already knew Tales of Shadowland? Do you want to support this crowdfunding? Share in the comments with your opinion!

All PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases as of April 2022

After two months of big releases, pace drops a little in April, with more indie titles on the list



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Tales of Shadowland / Catharsis