The motorcycle taxi driver who changed his life after finding and returning $50,000 | Look how nice it is

The story of what happened to Emmanuel Tuloe in Liberia has the makings of a modern legend.

The 19-year-old, dressed in a school uniform, blue shirt and shorts, stands out in a class full of students at least six years his junior.

Emmanuel, who had already dropped out of elementary school, is happy despite the age difference.

In 2021, while driving his mototaxi, his means of making a living, he found $50,000, in a mix of dollars and Liberian bills, wrapped in a plastic bag on the side of the road.

He could have easily saved that amount of money, but he decided to give it to his aunt to take care of. When the rightful owner asked for help on national radio to find the money, Emmanuel showed up and gave it back.

Though some derided him for his honesty – people scoffed at him saying he would die poor – the act brought handsome rewards, including a place at the Ricks Institute, one of Liberia’s most prestigious schools.

President George Weah gave him $10,000 and the owner of a local media outlet also donated money to the young man.

The owner of the money the young man found also donated US$1,500 in merchandise.

On top of all this, and perhaps most significantly, a university in the United States offered the young man a full scholarship once he finished high school.

Now, he is dedicated to completing his studies at the Ricks Institute, created 135 years ago for the elite of Liberian society, descended from the freed slaves who founded the African country.

Its two-story structure sits on a beautiful, tree-lined campus 6 km from the Atlantic coast.

“I’m comfortable at school. Not because Ricks has such a prestigious name, but because of the academic and moral disciplines,” Emmanuel said, smiling and adjusting his shirt collar as he spoke.

Like many Liberian children from poor rural backgrounds, Emmanuel dropped out of school at the age of 9 to try to earn a little money and help his family. This was right after his father drowned in an accident and the boy had to move in with his aunt.

A few years later, he became a taxi driver.

After being out of the education system for so long, he needs a lot of extra support at school.

When Emmanuel first entered sixth grade, “he felt a little inferior. He couldn’t express himself in the classroom, but we worked with him day after day,” his teacher, Tamba Bangbeor, told the BBC.

“Academically, he came in with low fundamentals, so we put him in an educational enrichment program. It helped him,” she said.

He still needs to attend six years of high school, and when he’s 25, he’ll graduate. But he doesn’t mind the age difference from his peers, whom he describes as “friendly”.

Emmanuel also likes the boarding system, noting that “dorm life is good because it’s a way to learn to live alone someday.”

Looking to the future, he wants to go to college in accounting “to prepare to help guide the good use of the country’s money.”

His discretion and honesty have been seen as role models in a country plagued by corruption and where public officials are often accused of stealing state resources.

2 of 2 The prestigious Ricks Institute is located on a leafy campus west of the capital, Monrovia — Photo: BBC The prestigious Ricks Institute is located on a leafy campus west of the capital, Monrovia — Photo: BBC

Reflecting on the way some people mocked him for returning the money, Emmanuel admits he could have used the money to improve his financial situation, “but I would never have had the opportunities I have now.”

Emmanuel thanked God for giving him the rewards and also expressed “gratitude” to his parents for having “instilled in him honesty”.

“My message to all young people is, ‘It’s good to be honest; don’t take what doesn’t belong to you.'”

The teachers are also grateful for Emmanuel’s presence.

“As a school, we’ve not only recently benefited from his honesty. He’s also the substitute goalkeeper for the school’s football team,” Bangbeor said of his student – a die-hard Chelsea fan – who plays for the team with students closer to his age. his.

Your classmates also cheer.

11-year-old Bethlene Kelley called him “a great friend that we like to hang out with and take care of because he’s quiet and doesn’t like to talk a lot. He’s loyal, respectful and honest.”

The other mototaxi drivers, on the other hand, seem happy with their former colleague’s new perspectives.

One, 30-year-old Lawrence Fleming, told the BBC he dropped out of school as a teenager in the 9th grade and had followed Emmanuel’s story closely.

“It’s good that Emmanuel is back at school, we are grateful to God for him,” he said.

Standing on the side of a road in the western Morovia town of Brewerville, Chinese motorcyclist Boxer gave some advice.