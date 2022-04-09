The origin of schizophrenia would be in a genetic fault in neurons

Schizophrenia, a serious mental disorder that makes it difficult to distinguish between what’s real and what’s not, used to be a little-known illness, but thanks to recent studies, experts have discovered what might be causing it.

It is a chronic and disabling mental illness that usually manifests in adolescence or early adulthood, between 20 and 30 years of age.



Its frequency in the general population is of the order of 1 for every 100 people. In Brazil, it is estimated that there are about 1.6 million schizophrenics.

What is the origin of schizophrenia?

According to two new studies published in the journal Nature, there are specific genes involved in the development of schizophrenia and this new finding could help treat it.

On the one hand, research carried out by the SCHEM Consortium has detailed that the risk of suffering from schizophrenia increases due to the alteration of the proteins produced by 10 specific genes.

Meanwhile, the study carried out by researchers from a PGR Consortium project found that there are at least 287 regions of the genome associated with the risk of suffering from said mental illness.



Furthermore, research has found that genetic risk for schizophrenia is seen only in genes concentrated in brain cells known as neurons.

What is schizophrenia?

According to Medline Plus, schizophrenia is a complex mental illness that occurs equally in men and women. This disorder usually begins in adolescence or early adulthood.

Initial symptoms include difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping, and irritability.

But as the disease progresses, the person begins to have problems such as: problems understanding or making decisions, hearing or seeing things that are not there, problems with attention and delusions.

