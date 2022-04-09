Trump Jr. sent message to chief of staff after election to try to keep father in office, says TV

Donald Trump Jr. sent a text message to then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows two days after the 2020 presidential election to outline ways to keep his father in office, CNN reported, citing a review of the message delivered to Congressional investigators. .

The text from the eldest son of then-President Donald Trump was sent on November 5, 2020, while votes in several states were still being tallied, and presented ideas for subverting the Electoral College process to secure a second term for Trump.

“We have operational control,” said Trump Jr. Meadows, according to a CNN analysis of the message delivered to the US House of Representatives panel investigating last year’s deadly attack on the Capitol.

“We have multiple paths, we control them all,” Trump Jr. wrote, outlining a plan that involved lawsuits and recounts in key states, as well as alternative lists of “Trump voters.” If that failed, Trump Jr. suggested that Congress could vote to re-elect Trump on January 6, 2021.

The mainstream media projected Democrat Joe Biden as the 2020 winner on Nov. 7 — two days after Trump Jr. to Meadows—and the Electoral College certified Biden’s victory on December 14.





Congress was about to certify the results on January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill, forcing lawmakers into hiding and delaying certification for hours.

The House panel is investigating the attack, which is linked to seven deaths and nearly 800 arrests.

Representatives for Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His attorney Alan Futerfas told CNN: “Following the election, Don received numerous messages from supporters and others. Considering the date, this message likely originated from someone else and was forwarded.”

Representatives for Meadows could not be reached immediately. His attorney George Terwilliger declined to comment.

