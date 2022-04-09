Ukraine says around 19,000 Russian soldiers died in war

Ukraine announced today that around 19,000 Russian soldiers have died since the start of the offensive in the country on February 24. The information was released through a message on the Telegram of the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security of Ukraine.

“How many occupants will not return home. Estimated total losses of Russians, according to the General Staff during the war: about 19,000 people,” said the statement from local authorities. The government of Ukraine reinforced the survey, stating that the number represents “ottotal estimated enemy losses on 8 April”.

Yesterday, Russia acknowledged that it had suffered significant casualties among its military in Ukraine, in the words of the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry peskovwhich did not specify numbers of Russian servicemen killed in the fighting.

Image: UOL Art

Ukraine also reported other losses of military equipment on the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops, including: 700 tanks, 333 artillery systems, 1,891 armored vehicles, 108 missile and volley firing systems, 55 air defense assets, 150 aircraft and 135 helicopters.

According to Ukraine, the Russians also had other equipment destructions, including about 1,361 units of motor vehicles, 7 ships/boats, 76 tanks, 112 drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles, 25 units of special equipment, 4 launchers of operational and tactical missiles.

Russia says country suffered ‘significant’ troop losses in Ukraine

Russia acknowledged yesterday that it has suffered significant casualties among its military in Ukraine.

“We have significant troop losses and it is a great tragedy for us,” he said. peskov to the British channel Sky News in an interview with the British private channel Sky News, without informing the number of casualties.

On 25 March, Vladimir Putin’s army acknowledged that it had lost 1,351 soldiers and that another 3,825 had been wounded since its offensive in Ukraine began on 24 February. This is only the second time Moscow has updated the numbers since the attacks began.

The first bulletin had been released on March 2 and announced 498 Russian army casualties and 1,597 wounded.

Asked by the private channel, Peskov did not want to answer the question about how many Russian soldiers were killed in the war, as, according to him, the country’s casualty figures have not yet been “double confirmed”.

*With AFP and Ansa