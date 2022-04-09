Ukrainian body is identified in Bucha from a photo of her painted nail – News

Ukrainian Iryna Filkina, 52, was one of the victims of the massacre in Bucha, a city near Kiev, and her body was recognized from a photo of her hand with her fingernails painted red and pink. The shocking image went around the world this week.

According to the New York Times, makeup artist Anastasiia Subacheva was responsible for identifying the woman. Iryna reportedly asked her for help earlier in the year with the aim of becoming a beauty professional.

“When I saw her, I physically felt that my heart started to break,” Anastasiia told the American newspaper.





Iryna died after being shot by soldiers on a Russian tank while pushing her bicycle back home. Drone footage captured the exact moment the Ukrainian was murdered around a corner.





The daughter of aspiring makeup artist, Olha Shchyruk, fled Bucha after the start of the war on February 24. She says that on March 6, she learned that her mother had been shot on her way home from work, but held onto hope that she would be alive.

“I understand it wasn’t possible, because she didn’t get in touch for a month. But a child will always be waiting for its mother,” said Olha.

Last Friday (1st), the date of Iryna’s birthday, the daughter received a video of the mother dead on the floor along with a photo of the hand with the painted nails, a detail that she would not need to know whose body it was. .

“Even if there hadn’t been a manicurist, I would have recognized my mother,” said the daughter.









Iryna’s case is an exception to the confrontation in Eastern Europe. Most of the hundreds of bodies that were on the streets of Bucha were not identified and many were still buried in mass graves. Initially, Ukrainian authorities counted at least 410 civilians killed.

The episode of the war in Ukraine mobilized representatives from several countries. US President Joe Biden repudiated the attacks in the city and said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia were committing atrocities. And he said that the massacre in Bucha constitutes a “war crime”.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Pablo Marques



