Ukrainian forensic investigators begin exhuming bodies from Bucha’s mass grave | Ukraine and Russia

Forensic investigators began exhuming a mass grave in the Ukrainian city of Bucha on Friday. They stretched out and wrapped people’s bodies in black plastic bags. According to Ukrainian authorities, these are civilians who were killed while Russian troops occupied the city, which is northwest of Kiev.

Share via WhatsApp

Share via Telegram

Ruslan Kravchenko, from the prosecutor’s office in Bucha, said 20 bodies had been exhumed, 18 of which had gunshot wounds and shrapnel. He said two women had been identified, and that one of them worked in a supermarket downtown.

Bucha: know where it is and what evidence led to the accusation of massacre of Ukrainians by Russia

‘A neighbor tried to hide in his garage and was shot dead with a bazooka’: Bucha residents report horrors

“There are witnesses who can confirm that these people were killed by Russian forces. For no reason, they were just walking down the street or being taken out,” he said.

Drone footage shows tanks firing at a cyclist in Bucha

“Some of them were just speaking Ukrainian.”

The Russian government said on Tuesday that allegations that Russian forces executed civilians in Bucha were a “monstrous forgery” to defame the Russian army.

Kravchenko said forensic investigators will work to build a picture of what happened to those buried, adding that the investigation into the deaths is “unprecedented” on this scale.

Specialists, dressed in white, covered the graves with plastic tarps as the rain fell.

Since Russian troops withdrew from Bucha last week, Ukrainian officials say hundreds of civilians have been found dead. The mayor of Bucha said dozens were victims of executions carried out by Russian troops.