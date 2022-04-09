Ukrainians flee in fear of new Russian attack and leave town empty

By Sthefane Campos on April 7, 2022 at 8:22 am | Updated April 7, 2022 at 8:22 am

World – Carrying plastic bags with few belongings, residents of the Ukrainian city of Derhachi, in the east of the country and close to the Russian border, boarded vehicles to leave the place, while fears of a new Russian attack grow.

Since retreating from the capital Kiev last week, Russian forces have focused their offensive on locations in southern and eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s General Staff says the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the country’s second largest, was still under attack on Wednesday, and officials expect Russian forces to launch full-scale attack soon to take City.

Many in Derhachi, which is just 30 kilometers north of Kharkiv and the Russian border, have decided to leave while they can. Buildings have already been heavily damaged by Russian artillery.

“The bombings have intensified in recent days. I am very worried about my children,” said Mykola, a father of two, who declined to give his last name, hugging his youngest son who was warming himself with a woolen blanket.

He said that he can hear the bombings every night, and that he tries to protect himself on the floor of the hallway at home with his family.

“We will go where there are no explosions, where children will not have to listen to them. I want this to be over as soon as possible,” he said emotionally.

*With information from Agência Brasil*.






