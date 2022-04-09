Understand what the new supernatural movie about the shipwreck is

Have you ever imagined a horror movie about the Titanic?

Many people know the history of sinking of the Titanicwhich was immortalized in the public imagination with the classic Titanicmovie of James Cameronstarring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. In addition to showing how the collision with an iceberg sank the iconic ship, the film also follows an intense love story between Jack and Rose. But what if the genre of production were horror? A new version of the plot, entitled Titanic 666promises to deliver just that.

Just like the James Cameron classic, Titanic 666 uses tragedy as a backdrop, but with a plot full of supernatural elements. This time the Titanic IIIa replica of the original, will make its first sea voyage, 110 years after the terrible accident happened.

Using modern technologies to ensure the safety of passengers, the trip will continue towards the place where the famous shipwreck took place. However, no one there had the presence of evil forces of the pastwhich will return to the surface and haunt everyone on the vessel (via Fangoria).

The official synopsis reads:

“110 years after her namesake’s deadly journey, Titanic III is destined to repeat one of the greatest disasters in history. A faithful replica of the original, the gigantic cruise ship is protected with advanced technologies to ensure a safe inaugural voyage for famous influencers, history buffs and excited travelers aboard. But a nightmare is about to unfold, as we all know: there is a stranger among them, with vengeful intentions to channel dark forces that are still at sea. As the ship approaches the site where the original sinking took place, the crew and passengers are terrorized by hauntings from the past.”

You can check out the trailer for Titanic 666 Next:

with direction of Nick Lyonthe film is produced by The Asylum and the list is made up of Keesha Sharp, AnnaLynne McCord, Lydia Hearst, Jamie Bamber and Joseph Gatt.

Titanic 666 is scheduled to debut on the day April 15thon the platform Tube.

What did you think of the idea of ​​a horror movie about the Titanic? Don’t forget to comment!

