Understand what the XE Omicron is, which had the first confirmed case in Brazil | Health

Although pointed out by the WHO as about 10% more transmissible than BA.2studies on this transmissibility of recombination are initial. The World Health Organization itself, the WHO, said that it awaits further research on the subject.

Below, understand in four points what we know about this recombinant variant.

When does recombination take place? What is XE, in fact? Where was it first detected and how was its transmissibility analyzed? What is the scenario for Brazil in the coming weeks?

When does recombination take place?

A recombination occurs when an individual is infected with two or more variants at the same time, resulting in a mixture of their genetic material within the patient’s body.

“Recombination is a natural phenomenon described in different viruses as a mutation mechanism to exchange genomic material. This can occur when two viruses of the same species, but genetically different, infect the same cell in the same individual”, explains Sylvain Aldighieri, doctor at Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The XE is a mixture of the two sublines of the omicron: BA.1 and BA.2.

But a recombinant variant, such as XE, it is not the same thing as an individual infected by two variants at the same time.

Carla Kobayashi, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, explains that, in these cases, two or more sublines are genetically combined and undergo several mutations until a new variant appears.

“The XE lineage is a junction of BA.1. with BA.2. But the two will not infect an individual at the same time”, explains the doctor. “It is important for us to highlight this. They have genetically mutated, altered their genetic constitution, their genetic material to the point of being differentiated as an underline.”

Where was it first detected and how was its transmissibility analyzed?

The recombinant Omicron XE variant was detected for the first time in the UK on January 19, according to the WHO.

According to the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), more than 600 cases have been confirmed so far in the country and it appears to be 9.8% more transmissible than BA.2. However, there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions about how the variant will grow.

“We now have a recombination of both BA.1 and BA.2 and we’re calling it XE. This is how scientists classify it when they do molecular epidemiology and look at changes in these variants,” Maria van Kerkhove, Covid-19 technical lead, said last Wednesday.

In March, the organization said that continues to monitor risks associated with recombinant variants and that it will provide updates as more scientific evidence becomes available.

“XE belongs to the omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including its severity, can be reported,” the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological update bulletin.

Also according to the WHO, based on an initial analysis of the available sequences, this slight growth advantage of this recombinant over BA.2 represents a percentage of about 10% increase in transmissibility, but not tenfold.

“We are reviewing this with all the available information that we have and will continue to do so. The review will be ongoing as we do with all variants,” added Kerkhove.

What is the scenario for Brazil in the coming weeks?

Carla Kobayashi explains that we still have a lot of uncertainty regarding this epidemiological scenario. This is because although we had this alert from Butantan regarding the first case of the XE onomicron in Brazil, we still do not have enough data to say that there is a community transmission of this subline in Brazil, that is, when it is not possible to locate the origin of the contagion.

“We also don’t have data to confirm the percentage incidence of this subline in circulation”, says Kobayashi.

The HSL infectologist also highlights that it is important for us to know this information, given that the data made available so far by the WHO are too early to establish certainties in the coming days and months.

“Of course, the alert remains, it is clear that we have the possibility of a new increase in the number of cases, mainly because we are experiencing a very large behavioral change, the non-mandatory use of masks (which reduces the risk of transmission)”, remember.

Finally, Kobayashi highlights that vaccination is the key to reducing these risks. According to data from the consortium of press vehicles, until last Wednesday, the vaccinated population that is fully immunized is 80.75%, but the booster dose was applied to only 49.39% of the population aged 18 years. or more.