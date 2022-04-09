Unimed debates the evolution of supplementary health in a new space in Brasília

Guiding the debate on crucial topics for the definition of consistent public policies compatible with the social role of supplementary health, including access to quality health care for all Brazilians, is one of the objectives of the Unimed System, which takes place today, April 5th , in Brasília (DF), an event that will bring together entities and the public power to discuss the evolution of health in Brazil.

The debate marks the inauguration of Espaço Unimed in Brasília, an environment that will serve as a gateway for institutional and governmental relations, dedicated to dialogue with the constituted powers, sectoral entities and the whole society, in favor of the sustainable development of the health system in the country.

“Working for better health policies is part of Unimed’s commitment as a market leader. That is why we are making ourselves available to democratic forces to seek points of convergence between the various links in the health chain, proposing a great debate around an agenda to advance in the critical points of the sector”, says the president of Unimed do Brasil, Omar Abujamra Junior.

Among the proposed themes are the improvement of the regulation of the plans, actions shared with the public system, investments in innovation and digital transformation, in addition to the study of new organizational models and the contribution of resources to the SUS.

Management and access to health

Health management is a sensitive topic and, therefore, the Unimed System – which serves 18.5 million beneficiaries – defends the improvement of the regulatory framework, in order to expand the population’s access to services, in addition to bringing more clarity and legal certainty, both for beneficiaries and contractors, as well as for operators. According to the institution, which defends a more in-depth discussion on the subject by the public authorities, without predictability of rules and coverage there is no way to adequately calculate the risk and, therefore, the tendency is for prices to rise, which ends up being the main barrier to accessing health plans.

With more flexibility, it is possible to develop product lines that meet different needs and payment capacity profiles. It is not a matter of limiting, but of including people who are currently not entitled to any supplemental coverage. Omar Abujamra Junior, president of Unimed

Working alongside society

On the eve of its 55th anniversary, Unimed is made up of 341 medical cooperatives that are present in nine out of ten Brazilian cities, with a network of 118,000 cooperative physicians and approximately 2,500 accredited hospitals. In addition, it has the largest private hospital network, with 153 units of its own, and contributes more than R$ 65 billion per year to the network of offices and health services.

As it is a cooperative system, the model offered is based on the management of the doctor himself and the care and proximity to the communities in which he operates. This makes it possible to provide services for the smallest to the largest centers in the country, making the development of new products or services much more assertive and customer-oriented.

“Ensuring a more effective and sustainable health system is at the heart of our agenda. In this context, we intend to establish a broad dialogue with all political forces and with society. This is how we consolidate the model of medical cooperativism as a reference, prepared to collaborate with the government in joint initiatives that improve access to health and promote people’s well-being”, says Abujamra Junior.