Unimed opens an agenda to discuss the future of the health sector | SOS Unimed

Last Tuesday (5th), the inauguration of Unimed Brasil’s new institutional space took place in Brasília (DF). During the ceremony, the cooperative also presented an agenda to debate the future of the health sector. Several Unimed leaders were present, including the president of the Unimed Teresina System, cardiologist Newton Nunes Filho (CRM-2419), who followed the national discussion agenda.

The meeting was also attended by the president of Unimed do Brasil, Omar Abujamra; the president of Unimed Participações, Adelson Chagas; the president of Central Nacional Unimed, Paulo Tostes and the president of Seguros Unimed, Helton Freitas.

The Unimed space has the institutional objective of strengthening dialogue with society as a whole and contributing to the formulation of public policies that make the health sector more efficient and inclusive.

“It is a space for dialogue with the entities and the political power of the country, to discuss agendas of interest to medicine and cooperativism”, highlighted the president of the Unimed Teresina System, Dr. Newton Nunes Filho, present at the opening.

The Unimed Agenda for Health Evolution in Brazil presents guidelines such as guaranteeing and expanding access to health, quality and effectiveness of care provided to people, improving the regulation of health plans, sustainability of the social protection offered by health plans, investments in innovation and digital transformation, study of new organizational models and contribution of resources to the SUS, as well as actions shared with the public system, among others.

In an interview, the president of Unimed Brasil, the doctor Omar Abujamra Júnior (CRM SP 34989), highlighted that “the debate on expanding access to supplementary health, with well-defined rules, interests the whole of society and is the way to alleviate pressure on the public health system. Working for better health policies is part of our commitments as market leaders. Our experience of more than 50 years in health management allows us to effectively contribute to debates in favor of a more inclusive and sustainable system”.

Unimed space in Brasilia

The space is located in the South Commercial Sector, in the central region of the Federal District. In 2022, Unimed completes 55 years of activity, leading the supplementary health sector. Today it has a system of 341 medical cooperatives, which are present in 86% of Brazilian cities and serve 18.5 million people in Brazil and is the largest system of health cooperatives in the world.

Unimed Teresina has more than 100 thousand beneficiaries, and has a second brand: Intermed, a health plan operator with more than 30 thousand beneficiaries. According to the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), the Unimed Teresina System has 31.93% of the segment’s market share in the state of Piauí (Data from Jan/2022).

