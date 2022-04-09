Unreal Engine 5: Artist Creates Amazing Superman Flight Demo

Last Tuesday (5th), the Epic Games launched the Unreal Engine 5 during the broadcast of the State of Unreal event, providing a free package with assets used in Marix Awakens so that developers could better understand how the technology demo works.

And taking advantage of the news to turn his heroic dreams into reality, Volod, a game technology artist posted on his Twitter account a small demo created by with a character flying in the greatest Superman style. Check it out below:

“If I can find an interesting gameplay loop that connects to the flight mechanics, I would consider putting it together. [um produto mínimo viável ou] a demo and release to the public. But obviously without the association with the Superman IP”, commented the artist in an interview with Kotaku.

The “City Sample,” as the set was called, includes buildings, vehicles, crowds, and new AI, lighting, and rendering systems unique to Unreal Engine 5. And while the artist’s white mannequin lacks none of Clark’s signature traits Kent, still has the same feel of a realistic Man of Steel flight, serving as a small taste of the capabilities that this new game engine can offer.

So, did you follow the Epic Games broadcast? Are you excited to check out the games that will be developed with Unreal 5? Tell us in the comments section!