USA has 1st black judge on the Supreme Court; How can this impact Brazil? – 04/08/2022

A historic day for American society, Thursday (7) marked the approval of the nomination of the 116th person to hold a post on the United States Supreme Court. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first black woman to join the organ in its 233 years of existence.

For professionals in the legal world heard by universe, the feat, even if on North American soil, will have repercussions in Brazil and in the world. “We will have Justice incarnated in a black woman”, says Karen Luise de Souza, judge of the 1st Jury Court of Porto Alegre (RS).

With 23 years of experience in the judiciary, Souza highlights the importance of having diversity in the higher courts, since the entire legal construction, until today part of the common place, male and white. Jackson’s appointment will impact the history of humanity, she says, who also holds the position of director of human rights at Ajuris (Association of Judges of Rio Grande do Sul).

Along the same lines, Lívia Vaz, prosecutor at the Public Ministry of the State of Bahia and a master’s degree in public law from UFBA (Federal University of Bahia), believes that the promotion of racial and gender diversity is urgent in all instances of the judiciary. in Brazil.

A 2018 CNJ (National Council of Justice) survey on the sociodemographic profile of the Brazilian judiciary revealed that the majority are self-declared white (80%). Self-declared blacks represent 18.1% – of these, 16.5% are brown and 1.6% are black. For Lívia Vaz, this lack of diversity allows the application of justice with unilateral visions of equality and freedom.

The lack of diversity impacts our democracy.

Lívia Vaz, MP-BA promoter

Black women in the Supreme Court

MP-BA promoter Lívia Sant’Anna Vaz Image: Julia Rodrigues

With the compulsory retirement of ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber in 2023, two vacancies will appear in the STF (Supreme Federal Court). For Lívia Vaz, co-author of the book “Justice is a black woman”, this is the opportunity to replicate the North American example here. “We need to stop naturalizing the absences of black women in the spaces of power and decision”, she emphasizes.

In Brazil, STF ministers are appointed by the President of the Republic and approved, or barred, by an absolute majority in the Federal Senate.

It is imperative that a black woman be appointed to occupy this space, yes. We will have elections, the debate on race and gender has been strongly posed by black women.

Lívia Vaz, MP-BA promoter

pioneering

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s candidacy was approved in the US Senate, by 53 votes in favor and 47 against his nomination. In addition to massive endorsement by the Democrats, the same as President Joe Biden, the judge received three unexpected votes from Republican senators: Susan Collins (Maine), Mitt Romney (Utah) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska).

US President Joe Biden and the first black US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Image: Playback/Twitter @POTUS

Jackson watched the vote accompanied by President Joe Biden, who comes out of the voting process also with a victory. Her appointment will not be immediate. It will only happen after Judge Stephen G. Breyer, 83, retires, scheduled to take place by September. This Friday (8), Jackson and President Biden will make their official statements at 1:15 pm (Brasilia time) at the White House.

Jackson will also be the only Supreme Court justice to have attended public elementary and high school. In addition, she will be the only one of the select group of nine judges to have some experience in public defenders, representing defendants who could not afford a lawyer. Still on Thursday, her confirmation reverberated across the country.

I can’t help but feel a sense of pride and joy knowing that this deserving and accomplished black woman will help chart the course of our nation. So many women of color now have a new role model to look up to as she serves in the highest court in the country. Thank you Jackson for giving girls and women of color everywhere, including my daughters, a new dream to dream, a new path to forge and a future we can all hope for.

Michelle Obama, former US first lady and lawyer, on her social media

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (New York) also spoke out and stressed the importance of the date. “Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first, and I believe the first of many to come.”

Democratic Senator Cory Booker (New Jersey), who played a key role during the commission’s review, said Jackson will be joined by a phalanx of ancestors as he ascends the steps of the US Supreme Court to take the oath. He cited names such as abolitionists Harriet Tubman (1822-1913), Sojourner Truth (1797-1883), activist Ella Josephine Baker (1903-1986), educator Mary Jane McLeod Bethune (1875-1955) and jurist and politician Constance Baker Motley (1921-2005).

Senator Lisa Murkowski said Jackson’s qualifications and track record demonstrate her knowledge and respect for the Constitution. “I congratulate her on this achievement and celebrate her historic confirmation,” she said.

A long way

Jackson’s inauguration does not change the ideological makeup of the Supreme Court justices, which remains with a conservative majority of six justices and three liberals. Even so, a poll by Law Marquette revealed that at least 66% of the country’s population supported his nomination, while 34% were opposed.

Before having his candidacy put to a vote, Jackson faced a tough sabbatical of questioning, tensions and an x-ray of his professional trajectory in the Senate Judiciary Committee, composed of 22 seats, divided equally between Republicans and Democrats. For four days, the long hearings stirred US public and political debate. Apparently calm and cautious in her statements, Jackson avoided getting into controversy. In moments that offended her conduct, she held back her emotions.

To avoid getting into contradictions about his judicial philosophy on controversial issues, Jackson used the expression “stare decisis” several times in his answers. The Latin term, which means, loosely translated, “to keep things decided”, is used to signal the maintenance of precedents to previous decisions of the court.

She was asked about her role in child pornography crimes, which, according to Republican congressmen, resulted in “soft” convictions. In response, Jackson argued that sentences cannot be a numbers game, but a discretionary act. Finally, she stated that it is Congress’ mission to update sexual abuse laws.

When teased about expanding the number of members of the Court, Jackson followed the same speech as Donald Trump-nominated judge Amy Coney Barrett and said that judges should not talk about political issues.

At many points, she also refuted the idea that her work would be fueled by an “extreme left radical”. Jackson argued that academic theories do not influence her legal work. Asked about her history of clients in the public defender’s office, the magistrate said that federal public defenders do not choose who they will attend.

The opposition also confronted Jackson over gender issues. Jackson responded only by being a magistrate and not responsible for formulating public policies. Senator Marsha Blackburn (Tenessee), for example, asked the candidate what her definition of being a woman would be. The judge, in turn, refused to respond, saying she was not a biologist.