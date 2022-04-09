Users report issues with PSOne Classics and other games expiring on PS3 and PS Vita

Facebook

with the arrival of Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition this week, certain users decided to replay the original through PSOne Classics on PS3 and PS Vita. However, they ran into a problem.

Some of these players are reporting that they cannot play games on their PS3. In this case, the game’s expiration date is marked as December 31, 1969 – that is, as if the license had expired.

Before theories are created that this is because of the relaunch of Chrono Crossthere are similar reports with other games in the PSOne Classics line, such as Chrono TriggerFinal Fantasy Origin, Final Fantasy VI and others.

Although less frequent, this same problem is also being reported by PS Vita users – and in this case, it’s not something exclusive to PSOne Classics.

Generally speaking, December 31, 1969 is a date called the Unix Time, which programmers define as the beginning of the life of software. Considering the issues reported above, it appears that there is something ‘broken’ in Sony’s database that needs repair. That is, what remains to be done is to wait for Sony to fix this problem so that gamers can get back to enjoying their digital games.