VIDEO: Plane breaks in half after emergency landing in Costa Rica | World

Reproduction / Twitter – 07.04.2022 Plane breaks in half in Costa Rica

A plane broke in two after making an emergency landing at an airport in Costa Rica. The Boeing 757-200 was forced to make a detour after the aircraft detected a hydraulic system failure while flying to Guatemala on Thursday morning (7).

The plane, operated by Deutsche Post AG, requested an emergency landing at Juan Santamaria International Airport shortly after takeoff. The DHL aircraft, however, skidded on the runway, which caused it to break into two pieces.

Images shared on social media captured the moment the plane landed and skidded on the runway, around 10 am yesterday. In the videos, it is possible to see the aircraft being covered by smoke after the incident.

Look:

A DHL plane skidded into an airport in Costa Rica, causing the aircraft to depart without causing casualties. A surprising video shows how it went. pic.twitter.com/MARWB7iTSf — Manuel Sierra (@ManuelESierra) April 8, 2022

DHL cargo plane broke in two when it skidded off the runway at Costa Rica’s Juan Santa maria international airport. The pilot requested an emergency landing shortly after takeoff due to failure in the Boeing 757-200 jet’s hydraulic system.

(@)auraxchan #jet

#FAIL

pic.twitter.com/xORlUNKGek — Tim (@Krommsan) April 8, 2022

After the incident, firefighters rushed to the Boeing to try to clear the damage. According to the portal The Sun

a wing was also broken in the incident.

According to DHL, the crew was unharmed and only one crew member was undergoing a precautionary medical evaluation. After the incident, around 8,500 passengers and 57 commercial and cargo flights were affected, as the airport had to be closed for a few hours to remove the plane’s wreckage from the scene.

“DHL’s incident response team has been activated and an investigation will be conducted with authorities to determine what happened,” the company said.