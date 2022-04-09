VIDEO: Russian Su-34 jet filmed while releasing flares during low flight over Donetsk – Cavok Brasil

As Russia steps up its air strikes, Ukrainian missiles managed to shoot down some of its best fighters, including a Su-35 Flanker and several Su-34s. Therefore, the jets now perform their low flights by firing countermeasures to avoid these missiles.

A Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber was recently caught on video releasing a large number of flares over the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, where Russia has stepped up its air strikes, local media reported and shared on social media.

Low-flying Russian Su-34 bomber reportedly flying over the Donbas. https://t.co/VzyHldvMVmhttps://t.co/ahpTmiIdfV pic.twitter.com/Us9I89RACL — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 6, 2022

After the release of the Su-34 firing flares, Ukrainian authorities posted another video revealing the shooting down of a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet by Ukraine’s anti-aircraft missile over Kharkiv.

Ukraine’s military claims to have shot down several Su-34s, including one early in the Russian invasion on March 27.

Due to the large-scale supply of air defense equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian aviation is actively using these countermeasures in Ukraine and especially in the airspace of the Republic of Donbass, according to local media reports.

Anti-aircraft missiles pose a risk to Russian pilots flying at low altitudes. Portable air defense systems (MANPADS) such as Javelins, Stingers, NLAWs, Starstreak, which were largely supplied to Ukraine, wreaked havoc on the Russian armed forces. Ukraine also employs powerful air defense systems such as the S-300 and S-125 Neva, which shot down several Russian fighter jets.

Russian aircraft, threatened by land-based surface-to-air missiles, are forced to fly at lower altitudes for military operations, where they become easy targets for MANPADS with NATO-supplied heat-following missiles. This is where countermeasures such as flares come in, as blasting thermal targets reduces the success of anti-aircraft missiles.