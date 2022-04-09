Video Shows Despair of Passengers at Train Station Attacked in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

At least 50 people, five of them children died and 98 were injured. The Ukrainian government accuses Russia of deliberately carrying out the attack, which Moscow denies.

In the images, it is possible to see the moment when a group of people, in front of the station, are startled by the sound of a missile. Then a car started on fire. (look above).

There was a rush and screams of desperation following. Most of the people at the station lined up to try to get on trains and leave the area.

Still in the video, it is possible to see that several blood marks were scattered on the floor of the station.

According to the company that manages Ukraine’s rail network, two missiles hit Kramatorsk station in the morning.

According to the region’s governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, 4,000 people were there at the time of the attack..

One missile had the phrase “for our children” written in Russian on the shell. The phrase За детей would be used by pro-Russian separatists as a way of avenging the deaths in the 2014 war, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

For three days, Ukraine has been asking residents of Ukraine’s eastern cities to hastily leave the region, where, according to Kiev, Moscow is preparing heavy attacks.

Kyrylenko claims the attacks were made by Russian artillery. The Kremlin and the Russian Defense Ministry have denied that Russian forces were responsible for the attack.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the troops had no planned missions to the region on Friday.

Kyrylenko also said that Russia used cluster bombs, ammunition banned in 2008 by a United Nations (UN) convention that drops several mini-bombs in the affected region, spreading the explosions to various sides at high speed.

Russia, however, is not a signatory to the UN treaty banning the bomb.

Separatist leaders in the Donetsk region have claimed the missiles were “a provocation by Ukraine”, which Kiev denies.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russia for the attack on “thousands of peaceful Ukrainians waiting to be evacuated from the area”. Kiev also claimed that the bombings of civilians were intentional.

“The non-human Russians do not abandon their methods. Without the strength or courage to stand up to our troops on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is diabolical and has no limits. And if not punished, Russia will never stop,” he declared.