War in Ukraine: Russian attack on train station kills 50 people – International

At least 50 civilians were killed, and another 100 were injured, this Friday (8) in a rocket attack on the station in Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine, where hundreds of people were waiting for a train to leave the region.

Kramatorsk the capital of Donbass, still under Ukrainian control.

This was one of the bloodiest attacks of these six weeks of conflict and comes at a time of great international outrage over newly discovered atrocities committed in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Friday’s attack an act of “unlimited malice” on Russia’s part.

For the director of the Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksander Kamyshin, it was “a deliberate attack”.

In Moscow, the Defense Ministry, however, denied being the author of the attack and denounced a “provocation” on the part of Kiev.

“All statements made by representatives of the nationalist regime in Kiev about the alleged ‘rocket attack’ carried out by Russia on April 8 on the train station in the city of Kramatorsk are provocative and are absolutely false,” the ministry said in a statement released. by the news agency RIA Novosti.

“The purpose of this attack orchestrated by the Kiev regime against the Kramatorsk train station was to prevent the civilian population from leaving the city in order to use it as a human shield,” he denounced.

“We particularly emphasize that the Tochka-U tactical missiles, whose fragments were found in the vicinity of Kramatorsk station and (the images of which were released by witnesses, are used only by the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the statement added.

Earlier this Friday, an AFP reporter was at the station. At that moment, hundreds of people were waiting for a train to leave the region, threatened by a large-scale Russian offensive.

In front of Kramatorsk station, there were several charred cars and the remains of a missile. Everywhere were abandoned suitcases, broken glass and rubble. The interior of the station was covered in blood, which was spread across the street from the movement of bodies.

“I’m looking for my husband. He was here, but I can’t find him,” said a woman, not daring to approach the bodies lined up outside the station.



– “Escape from Hell” –

For days, Russian forces have focused their operations in eastern and southern Ukraine, in the desire to create a corridor between Crimea – occupied and annexed in 2014 by Moscow – and the pro-Russian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, in Ukrainian Donbass. . This forces thousands of civilians to flee west and north. In many cases, withdrawals are interrupted by bombing.

“It is no secret. The battle for Donbass will be decisive. What we have already experienced, all this horror, could multiply”, warned the governor of Luhansk, Sergii Gaidai.

Analysts believe Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to take control of Donbass ahead of the May 9 military parade. A very important and symbolic date in Russia, when the end of the Second World War is celebrated.

In Donetsk, regional military official Pavlo Kyrylenko said three trains were temporarily blocked by a Russian air strike on a station.

“It’s getting worse and worse every day. It’s raining (bombs) from all sides. I can’t take it anymore,” said Denis, a thin, pale man who looked much older than his 40s, in Severodonetsk, another city in eastern Ukraine.

“I want to escape this hell,” he added, as he waited his turn to flee by bus.

– “More horrible than Loofah” –

At the same time, new reports of atrocities appear in areas hitherto occupied by the Russians near Kiev, days after the discovery of dozens of corpses of civilians in the city of Bucha, just outside the capital. The images generated a worldwide revulsion.

“They started looking in the Borodianka ruins” northwest of Kiev, Zelensky said late on Thursday.

“Much more horrible than in Bucha. There are even more victims of the Russian occupiers”, he denounced.

Ukrainian Attorney General Iryna Venediktova said that so far 26 bodies had been discovered in the rubble of two buildings and warned that it was the “most destroyed city in the region”.

“Only the civilian population was targeted by the attacks: there is no military base here,” wrote Venediktova on Facebook.

Complaints also emerged from other areas, such as Obukhovychi, northwest of Kiev. Its inhabitants told AFP that they were used as human shields by the Russians.

In besieged Mariupol, in the south-east of the territory, even the pro-Russian official proclaimed as the new “mayor” acknowledged the death of 5,000 civilians in the port city.

Moscow has denied attacks on civilians in areas under its control, but mounting evidence of its alleged atrocities prompted the UN Human Rights Council to suspend the country yesterday from that body.

– More sanity –

Also on Thursday (7), the European Union (EU) approved a new battery of sanctions against Moscow, which includes an embargo on Russian coal and the closing of European ports to Russian ships. In addition, the bloc decided to increase funding for the delivery of weapons to Ukraine by €500 million, bringing this total to more than €1.5 billion since the start of the invasion.

To show their support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, meet this Friday with President Zelensky, in Kiev.

Earlier on Friday, Borrell “strongly” condemned the Kramatorsk attack and accused Russia of wanting to “close the retreat routes” of civilians.

“I strongly condemn this morning’s blind attack on a station in #Kramatorsk by Russia, which killed dozens of people and left many injured,” Borrell tweeted.

“This is a new attempt to close the retreat routes for those fleeing this unjustified war and causing human suffering,” he added.

In the same social network, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that “it is horrible to see Russia attack one of the main stations used by civilians leaving the region where Russia intensifies its attack”.

Still on sanctions, the group of the seven most industrialized countries in the world (G7) decided to ban new investments in key sectors, restrict exports and veto Russian coal.

This Friday (8), the United Kingdom announced, in turn, sanctions to the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, attacking the “luxurious lifestyle of the circle close to the Kremlin”.

Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, daughters of Putin, and Yekaterina Vinokurova, daughter of Lavrov, are now banned from entering the United Kingdom, where their assets will be frozen, said the British Chancellery, which emulates similar measures taken by Washington and Brussels against the daughters. of the Russian president.

According to a partial balance sheet released today by the European Commission, the EU froze at least €29.5 billion (US$32 billion) in Russian and Belarusian assets as part of the sanctions imposed by the war in Ukraine.

The repercussions of the conflict are being felt all over the world.

This Friday, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) announced that world food prices had reached, in March, “an unprecedented level” due to the war.