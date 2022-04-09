War in Ukraine: The Religious Rebellion Behind the Russian Invasion

  • Fernanda Paul
  • BBC News World

Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and highest representative of the Russian Orthodox Church

Russia’s strong aggression against Ukraine had profound and irreversible political, economic and social consequences in the country presided over by Volodymyr Zelensky.

But while troops are fighting on Ukrainian soil, a less visible conflict is also taking place in the country.

It is a religious rebellion that, according to experts, is unprecedented and that directly affects the very popular Russian Orthodox Church, which is highly influential in Kiev.

Since the beginning of the invasion, several bishops and priests faithful to this Church have expressed their rejection of Kirill, the Patriarch of Moscow and the highest representative of this religious institution.

