War in Ukraine: What is known about attack that killed at least 50 at train station

8 April 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Victim of the attack on Friday morning in the city of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine

An attack killed at least 50 people who were at a train station in the city of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region (eastern Ukraine) on Friday (8/4). About 300 were injured.

The city’s mayor, Oleksander Honcharenko, told the BBC the shooting took place at 10:30 am and there were around 4,000 people at the station, waiting for the first train.

According to Honcharenko, there were no Ukrainian military targets nearby.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk oblast (region), said 38 people died there. In total, 98 were taken to hospitals – 16 were children, and there were 46 women and 36 men.

In recent days, many Ukrainians are leaving the east of the country due to the repositioning of Russian troops towards that area.

A video shows damaged cars and personal belongings abandoned after the attack. The side of one of the missiles had written “for the children” in Russian.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Missile remains found after the attack

The BBC was at the scene and spoke with a woman who claimed to have witnessed the tragedy. She said there were “people screaming and crying” and that she saw a woman losing a lot of blood.

Russia denies responsibility

The Russian government has denied responsibility for the attack. He said that the fragments found were from a projectile called the Tochka-U, “used only by the Ukrainian armed forces”, and that today the Iskander-M missile, considered more modern, is in the artillery.

But the governor of Donetsk accused Russia of using the Tochka-U to detonate cluster bombs.

Manisha Ganguly, an investigative journalist working for the BBC’s world service, said there was evidence that Russian forces used the Tochka-U, classified as a low-precision weapon, in an attack on a hospital in the Donetsk region on 24 February. .

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Woman after the attack at the Kramatorsk train station

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky challenged the Russian refusal and declared that “this is an evil that has no limits.”

US President Joe Biden called the attack a “horrific atrocity” and accused Russia of seeking to target fleeing civilians.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was shocked by the incident and stressed that “targeting civilians is a war crime”.