War in Ukraine: What is known about attack that killed at least 50 at train station

Abhishek Pratap 9 seconds ago News Comments Off on War in Ukraine: What is known about attack that killed at least 50 at train station 0 Views

Victim of the attack on Friday morning in the city of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Victim of the attack on Friday morning in the city of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine

An attack killed at least 50 people who were at a train station in the city of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region (eastern Ukraine) on Friday (8/4). About 300 were injured.

The city’s mayor, Oleksander Honcharenko, told the BBC the shooting took place at 10:30 am and there were around 4,000 people at the station, waiting for the first train.

According to Honcharenko, there were no Ukrainian military targets nearby.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk oblast (region), said 38 people died there. In total, 98 were taken to hospitals – 16 were children, and there were 46 women and 36 men.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Woman eats skewers and swallows chip to monitor dog; Case alert about street food

written in GLOBAL he 4/8/2022 · 10:36 pm Precautions when consuming Street food are always …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved