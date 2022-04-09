War-motivated, Finland and Sweden can join NATO | World

Disclosure / Birth Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO

Motivated by the war in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden may join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The move would likely displease Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has demanded that the alliance stop expanding and admit new members, accusing the bloc of threatening Russian security.



According to NATO officials, discussions about a possible accession of countries to the bloc became extremely serious after the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, on February 24 .

According to CNN

senior US State Department officials said the matter came up at a NATO foreign ministerial meeting this week.

According to the international newspaper, as the war continues, public opinion in both countries about joining the bloc has changed significantly. “If you look at public opinion in Finland and Sweden, and how their views have changed dramatically in the last six weeks, I think it’s another example of how this was a strategic failure,” said a senior US State Department official. USA this week.

On Friday, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said parliament should discuss possible NATO membership “in the coming weeks.” “I think we will have very careful discussions, but we are also not taking longer than necessary in this process, because the situation is obviously very serious,” she said.

The Swedish Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, did not rule out a possible entry by Sweden into the bloc in an interview with SVT

at the end of March.