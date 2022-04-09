‘We’re Not Tourists’: What the International Space Station’s First Private Crew Will Do in Space | Innovation

The International Space Station (ISS) should receive four new crew members this Friday (8). The travelers are members of the first completely private mission sent to the space lab.

Private astronauts took off from a base in Cape Canaveral, Florida at around 12:10 pm. They are due to join the rest of the International Space Station on Saturday (9).

The event marks a new step towards the privatization of the so-called low orbit – a region where satellites and the ISS are located.

Larry Connor, Mark Pathy, Michael López-Alegría and Eytan Stibbe, crew members of the Ax-1 mission

The mission will last 10 days, and in 8 days the crew will be on board the ISS. Named Ax-1, the mission is organized by the company Axiom Space, which hired the SpaceX flight from billionaire Elon Musk.

Broadcast on the official channel of Musk’s space company, the event had more than 130 thousand spectators. On the rocket are three businessmen who have paid tens of millions of dollars each and a former astronaut who has been on the ISS. These are the Ax-1 passengers:

Michael López-Alegría (commander): former NASA astronaut and vice president of Axiom Space

Larry Connor (pilot): American businessman and head of real estate investment firm Connor Group, will be Ax-1

Mark Pathy (mission specialist): Canadian entrepreneur and president of investment firm Mavrik

Eytan Stibbe (mission specialist): investor and former Israeli fighter pilot

According to Axiom Space boss Michael Suffredini, “they will carry out important research“. The crew will carry out 25 scientific experiments, some of them on stem cells or heart health, in collaboration with research centers on Earth.

In a press conference before the mission, the commander says that the purpose of the “visit” to the space laboratory has scientific relevance.

“We are not space tourists,” Lopez-Alegria told a news conference. “It’s not a vacation.”

Creating a private ISS

On the other hand, Axiom Space also has commercial interests. According to the company, this will be the first of several visits to the ISS for study – the company plans to build a private space station.

Axiom Space has an agreement to carry out four missions with the SpaceX. NASA, which charges for a stay on the ISS, has already approved the start of the Ax-2, the company’s second mission.

“Private astronauts plan research with real impact,” says Robyn Gatens, director of the ISS, in an interview. The crew will also take the opportunity to bring NASA experiments back to Earth, which she says will be very useful as the air lab is overcrowded.

The move towards privatization of low orbit is encouraged by NASA, which no longer wants to manage the operation of a station, but rather hire the services of private structures, to focus on distant exploration.

In 2021, Russia also sent newcomers to the ISS: a film crew to shoot a movie, plus a Japanese billionaire and his assistant.

