What led ANS to bar the transfer of Amil’s portfolio?

Credit: Raoni Arruda

In a short statement, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) announced this Monday (4/4) the precautionary decision determining that the operator Amil should resume the portfolio of individual plans sold to the operator APS.

Attentively awaited by consumers, the market and also by defenders of consumer rights, the case had a surprising twist. Even provisional, the measure annuls two operations. And one of them has already been authorized by the ANS itself.

Less than 24 hours after the announcement, the agency’s CEO, Paulo Rebello, justified the decision. The agency wasn’t backing down. Data considered relevant for the analysis of the transfer of Amil’s portfolio to APS were not provided, according to him.

“There were important issues and points that the regulator needed to know in order to make decisions. But this information was omitted,” he said, during an event held in Brasília. “There was a lack of loyalty with the regulatory body,” he added.

Rebello called the directors’ decision a redress for a misjudgment. Without enough information, there was no way to properly assess the operation. Therefore, the deal must be undone and the security of assistance for the 337 thousand beneficiaries of the individual plans affected by the operation resumed, until the final analysis is completed.

Even provisional, the measure adopted by the ANS is symbolic. Its reflexes go far beyond the beneficiaries who were surprised by the news that they would be served by APS, a group whose partners are Amil and Santa Helena itself and responsible, until December 2021, for a portfolio of 11,000 customers.

At a time when the supplementary health market is experiencing a trend of mergers, the ANS action may be a warning for companies interested in following this movement.

The measure can also alleviate the criticism that the ANS received when it gave the green light for the transfer of Amil to APS. Consumer rights advocates have questioned the agency’s decision since its announcement. How to allow a company to operate a portfolio 30 times larger than usual? The analysis, they said, was done too quickly and did not take into account the risk to consumers.

“It was clear that the operator was not in a position to assume the new portfolio”, says Maria Stella Gregori, a professor at PUC-SP and former director of ANS. Shortly after the initial transaction, a new transaction was performed. APS shares were transferred to a group of investors formed by Fiord Capital, Seferin & Coelho and Henning Von Koss.

At that time, there were already numerous reports from users of the plan who resorted to Justice, the ANS and consumer protection agencies with service complaints. The biggest problem was the restriction of the assistance network.

Anyone looking for a health plan knows how much the inclusion of an excellent hospital or a reputable diagnostic service has an impact on the monthly fee. By paying higher prices, these consumers expect that the chosen hospital will be there, on the reference list, to be used when needed.

Insecurity was not restricted to the reduction of the assistance network. Users feared for the survival of the contracts. The fear was shared by consumer rights entities and specialists who closely monitor supplementary health. There were fears that the strategy was just a way to get rid of an unprofitable portfolio.

Faced with complaints from users and pressure from consumer protection agencies, the ANS suspended in February the transfer of quotas to the group of investors. The responsibility for the service was kept with the APS.

Since then, the companies involved in the transaction have sent documents to the ANS to assess the conditions of the negotiations. There were 11 volumes. The agency’s technical team concluded, when analyzing the information, that, in the first transaction, it was known that Amil and APS would no longer be part of the same economic group. With that, there was no way for Amil to give guarantees in favor of APS.

The analysis of the documents also made it clear that, in the first transaction, the group also knew to whom the shares representing the capital of APS would be sold. “The agency was not informed of the intention of a new sale,” Rebello told the JOTA. The documentation also indicates, according to ANS, that buyers of APS shares would not have sufficient financial capacity to guarantee the company’s economic balance.

Faced with the trend of concentration in the supplementary health market, the yet to be concluded episode of the transfer of Amil’s portfolio to APS raises the question: are consumers protected for other merger attempts? Maria Stella believes that the rules that exist today are sufficient to curb abuses. “But the analyzes need to be done properly. Purchasing processes need to be meticulously analyzed,” she says.

Rafael Robba, a lawyer specializing in supplementary health, assesses that consumers in the past have already been penalized with operations carried out carelessly. “We are not talking about common contracts. We are talking about people’s health and, therefore, attention has to be redoubled.” Both also emphasize the importance of data transparency about the negotiations.

The episode also draws attention to another point: the portfolio of plans targeted by the transaction, of individual contracts. “It is no wonder that companies resist offering new plans in this modality. They are the only ones that have readjustments defined by the ANS”, observes Maria Stella. Over the years, the participation of these contracts in the market has been reduced and more attractive alternatives for companies have emerged, such as subscription plans.

For members of the sector, the case would be a great opportunity to reflect on changes in the way these contracts are readjusted. Rebello said that the ANS is open to discussion. But he made it clear that changes would also have to be implemented in the form of readjusting the other plans. As he compares: they are communicating vessels. It would be useless to change rules for a part of the sector and keep the rest with outdated standards

Maria Stella, in turn, says she is against changes. “Recently, a change in the way of calculating the readjustment of individual plans was made. To solve the problem, the ideal would be for all plans offered on the market to have the readjustment defined by the ANS.”

THE JOTA contacted Amil, but the company declined to comment.