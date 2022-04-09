Which Russian billionaires were sanctioned and which were not

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, a significant group amassed wealth and acquired much political influence. They are called oligarchs. It is these Russian billionaires that the United States and the European Union are targeting to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Sanctions include freezing assets such as superyachts parked off the coast of Europe and banning travel. More recently, there has been an attempt to target coal and the energy sector, depriving Russian coffers of 4 billion euros a year, as well as weapons and high-tech exports. All to reduce the Kremlin’s ability to finance the war.

However, not even Russia’s richest man was affected. Half of the 20 tycoons have not received any sanctions and remain free to operate around the world without legal restrictions, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Experts heard by the publication attribute this decision to leave some of them out for fear of consequences for sectors critical to the West, which involve energy, metals and fertilizers.

See the list:

1st Vladimir Potanin

Despite not having been sanctioned, the fortune of Russia’s current richest man fell from $30.2 billion to $27.1 billion between February 18 and March 28. The billionaire is chairman of Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest producer of high-quality nickel. He owns about a third of the Russian-based company Dudinka and a stake in Petrovax Pharm, a Russian pharmaceutical company.

2nd Leonid Mikhelson

The wealth of Russia’s second richest man also dropped from $29.2 billion to $24.7 billion between February 18 and March 28. He is chief executive of Novatek, Russia’s largest non-state supplier of natural gas, and owns a quarter of the publicly traded company, which produces 10% of the country’s gas. It also owns a 30.6% stake in petrochemical producer Sibur.

4th Vladimir Lisin

Lisin also had losses in his fortune, even without suffering sanctions. His net worth dropped from $28 billion to $21 billion between February and March. The billionaire is chairman of Novolipetsk Steel, Russia’s largest steelmaker, and owner of Freight One, a rail freight operator in Russia; UCL Port, operator of port facilities; and VBTH, a shipping company.

5th Vagit Alekperov

Vagit Alekperov, 5th richest man in Russia Image: Reproduction/Picpicx

Russia’s fifth richest man is chairman of Lukoil, a publicly traded company that accounts for 2% of the world’s oil production, as well as co-owner of the SpartakMoscow football team.

12th Mikhail Prokhorov

The founder of Onexim Group, a Moscow-based company with interests in banking, insurance and real estate, has a net worth of $13.8 billion and holds stakes in Renaissance Capital and Renaissance Credit banks.

15th Dmitry Rybolovlev

Rybolovlev sold two Russian fertilizer producers for more than $7 billion in 2010 and 2011 and nearly $1 billion worth of Ulkali shares in the company’s 2007 initial public offering. He bought a collection of art, jewelry, homes and yachts. He owns stakes in Bank of Cyprus and football club AS Monaco. His net worth is $10.7 billion.

16th Vyacheslav Kantor

The billionaire is a majority shareholder in Acron, a Russian producer of mineral fertilizers, and has the largest collection of 20th-century avant-garde art in the world. His fortune grew slightly from $10.6 billion to $10.7 billion between February 18th and March 28th.

18th Leonid Fedun

Leonid Fedun, Spartak Moscow mogul Image: Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS via Getty Images

Vice President and Board Member of Lukoil, a Russian oil producer, he is also co-owner of the Spartak Moscow football team.

19th Alexander Abramov

The equity of the co-founder of Evraz, Russia’s second-largest steelmaker, fell from US$8.3 billion to US$7.1 billion between February 18 and March 28, even without suffering any sanctions. He also owns 1.6% of Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest nickel producer, 40% of London-based Truphone, and 19.3% of Russia Forest Products Group, a Siberian timber and transport company.

20th Andrey Guryev

Founder and largest shareholder of Phosagro, Europe’s largest phosphate fertilizer maker, he saw his net worth grow from $7.9 billion to $8.7 billion between February 18 and March 28.